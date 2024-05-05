When and Where to Live Stream the 'The Roast of Tom Brady'

With a record seven Super Bowl wins under his belt, NFL superstar Tom Brady is well used to handling high-pressure situations. But can the legendary quarterback take the heat of a live celebrity roast in front of a viewing audience of millions around the world?

We don't have long to find out, with The Roast of Tom Brady set to air this weekend on Netflix.

Hosted by Kevin Hart, the live special is set to see comedians Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe and Sam Jay dish out stinging digs and insults to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer and New England Patriot, alongside close friends, teammates and former coach Bill Belichick.

With Hart ominously declaring "No helmets. No mercy. No Brady rule" in the show's trailer, expect touchy subjects such as "Deflategate" and his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen to provide painfully awkward punchline material.

Netflix

When is The Roast of Tom Brady being broadcast?

This comedy special is set to be broadcast live on Netflix on Sunday, May 5 at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to "live" during the broadcast, and if you start watching late, there will also be a "play from the beginning" option. If you have to break off, the show will remain under the "Continue Watching" row on the Netflix home screen, and will also be available for streaming on demand on Netflix following the live event.

The only place to watch this live special is on Netflix. The service currently offers subscriptions that cost between $7 and $20 per month in the US, with a fee of $8 per month if you're sharing your account with people outside your household.

How to watch The Roast of Tom Brady from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Netflix while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to TV shows and movies from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where The Roast of Tom Brady will be streaming. We've successfully tested using Netflix and an ExpressVPN server in New York City, so that's one location you could choose to watch this event.

Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the live event on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you might need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.