What to Stream This Week: 'The Iron Claw,' 'Bodkin' and Other Top Picks

Each month, CNET's Kourtnee Jackson scours selections on streaming services and offers advice on whether it makes sense to keep or cancel subscriptions. If streamers don't have the goods, you can resubscribe when the next big thing comes along. Netflix is on the "keep" list in May, and it's proving why this week, releasing a new rom-com starring Miranda Cosgrove and Brooke Shields (May 9), a comedic thriller series about true crime podcasters (May 9) and season 2 of the adult animated show Blood of Zeus (May 10).

Max, another "keeper," also has quite a bit on the way this week between the A24 sports drama The Iron Claw (May 10), two new episodes of Hacks season 3 (May 9) and the premiere of season 2 of its Pretty Little Liars reboot (May 9). Those services may be where you'll want to spend most of your streaming seconds, but the next seven days also bring new episodes of X-Men '97 on Disney Plus (May 8), The Veil on Hulu (May 7) and Mary & George on Starz (May 10).

Peacock has the Eurovision Song Contest (May 7, 9, 11), and Disney Plus has the remastered Beatles doc Let It Be (May 8) and the debut of a new season of Doctor Who (May 10). Finally, drama and romance are ahead with the release of German series Maxton Hall -- The World Between Us on Prime Video (May 9). That's a long list, but we've given you some titles to start with below.

Best new shows and films on streaming services (May 6 to 12)

Netflix



Enda Bowe/Netflix Mother of the Bride (May 9) One week before Bridgerton returns to Netflix (season 3 premieres on May 16), the streaming service is upping the romance with this entry. Mother of the Bride is a rom-com starring Brooke Shields as a mother who realizes her daughter, played by Miranda Cosgrove, is marrying the son of a guy she used to date in college.

Enda Bowe/Netflix Bodkin (May 9) Will Forte (Saturday Night Live, The Last Man on Earth) stars as one of three true crime podcasters in this thriller series set in the idyllic, fictional Irish town of Bodkin. All seven episodes of the darkly comedic series premiere on Thursday.

Disney Plus



Ethan A. Russell/Apple Corps Let It Be (May 8) A restored version of the previously unavailable 1970 Beatles documentary Let It Be is heading to Disney Plus. The re-release of the film, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, follows Peter Jackson's 2021 docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, which used footage shot by Lindsay-Hogg for Let It Be.

Max

A24 The Iron Claw (May 10) Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White portray members of the Von Erich wrestling family in this biopic, which is the latest A24 film to hit Max following the likes of The Zone of Interest, Dream Scenario and Priscilla.

Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus Dark Matter (May 8) If some sci-fi is what you're after, Apple TV Plus is debuting Dark Matter, a new series based on Blake Crouch's 2016 novel of the same name. Starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, it follows a physicist who ends up in an alternate version of his life. Two episodes drop on Wednesday, and you'll have to check back weekly for more. Crouch serves as creator, showrunner, writer and executive producer.



