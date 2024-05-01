You Can Stream a Month of Starz for $5 With This Deal
Get half off your first month and watch the Hunger Games prequel in May.
If you're trying to decide if Starz is worth expanding your streaming service circle for, you can test out the service now with a deal that reduces your first month from $10 to $5.
The half-off deal runs through May 31 and is available to new Starz app streaming service subscribers who sign up on Starz's website. There isn't a free trial in addition to the discount, so you'll pay $5 to watch a month of the service. Starz returns to $10 after that, so you'll need to cancel if you want to avoid paying that price for future months.
With the ad-free Starz streaming service, you can watch original series like Outlander, P-Valley and Party Down as well as Lionsgate films like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Saw X. One of the biggest titles coming to the service in May is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but Starz is also adding Jordan Peele's Nope and new episodes of BMF and Mary & George over the month.
