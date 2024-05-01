X

You Can Stream a Month of Starz for $5 With This Deal

Get half off your first month and watch the Hunger Games prequel in May.

A phone displaying the Starz streaming app logo against a green background.
If you're trying to decide if Starz is worth expanding your streaming service circle for, you can test out the service now with a deal that reduces your first month from $10 to $5. 

The half-off deal runs through May 31 and is available to new Starz app streaming service subscribers who sign up on Starz's website. There isn't a free trial in addition to the discount, so you'll pay $5 to watch a month of the service. Starz returns to $10 after that, so you'll need to cancel if you want to avoid paying that price for future months.

With the ad-free Starz streaming service, you can watch original series like Outlander, P-Valley and Party Down as well as Lionsgate films like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Saw X. One of the biggest titles coming to the service in May is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, but Starz is also adding Jordan Peele's Nope and new episodes of BMF and Mary & George over the month.  

For more help choosing between streaming services, peruse CNET's lists of the best on-demand and live TV services. And if you're looking to save money on your subscriptions, take a look at these tips.

