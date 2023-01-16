Watch Winter Love Island 2023 From Anywhere

Hit dating show Love Island is back for a second winter installment of the romantic reality phenomenon. The show is heading to South Africa for the new series, with 12 new contestants set to stay at a villa on the Ludus Magnus estate in Franschhoek, part of the town's "millionaire's row".

Along with an all new HQ, the new season introduces a new host, with model turned TV presenter Maya Jama taking over from Laura Whitmore. Contestants entering the Villa for this run include the show's first partially-sighted participant, a semi-professional soccer player, a biomedical student and a farmer.

Get fully prepped for a winter of romance by following our guide to watching Winter Love Island 2023 from anywhere in the world.

The new series of Love Island starts today, Monday, Jan. 16, at 9pm GMT (4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT).

The new season is set to run for eight weeks with new episodes broadcast every evening on ITV2 in the UK and on its streaming service ITVX. Outside the UK, Love Island 2023 will be carried by numerous live TV streaming services, including Hulu in the US and Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now in Australia. But what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show, or just want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

Here's how you can watch all episodes of Love Island 2023, from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

When is Winter Love Island 2023?

The new season starts on ITV2 on Monday, Jan. 16, at 9pm GMT ().N ew episodes will air every evening at the same time on the channel for eight weeks - with Saturday night's episode set to feature 'Unseen Bits' from that week's action.

For those tuning in to the ITV broadcasts elsewhere in the world, the show starts at 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and at 8 a.m. AEDT in Australia.

How to watch Winter Love Island 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the match locally, that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on match day by encrypting your traffic, plus it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch Winter Love Island 2023 in the US

The great news for Love Island fans in the US is that Hulu is set to broadcast the new season Stateside. The bad news is that there's a wait in store, with the streaming service not set to start showing episodes until two weeks after they've been shown in the UK.

New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30-days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan, after the trip ends the service will set you back $7.99 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from just $9.99 a month.

Livestream Love Island 2023 for free in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch every episode of Love Island season 9 for free. The show is exclusive to ITV, with episodes being shown every evening on ITV2 at 9pm GMT. That also means you'll be able to watch the show online for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere.

Stream Love Island season 9 in Australia

Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now has been the place to watch Love Island UK in the past and that appears to be the case for this season, however there's currently no confirmed broadcast date for the new season.

Quick tips for streaming the Winter Love Island 2023 using a VPN