Watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith: How to Stream the New TV Adaptation From Anywhere
Donald Glover and Mia Erskine head up a TV reboot of the smash-hit spy movie.
Loosely adapted from the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie starring 2005 cinema hit, Donald Glover and Mia Erskine take the lead roles in an espionage-led marriage of convenience for this TV retelling of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.
In one of the year's most hotly anticipated shows of 2024, Glover and Erskine play two spies paired up in a fake marriage by a shadowy agency. Much has been made of the on-screen chemistry between the two lead actors in this small-screen version as they take on a series of dangerous missions while trying to navigate unconventional wedded life.
Don't miss a moment of the action by following our guide to watching Mr. & Mrs. Smith from anywhere in the world.
When is Mr. & Mrs. Smith released?
The show makes its debut in the US and around the world on Friday, Feb. 2, with all eight episodes available to watch on demand on Prime Video.
How to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith from anywhere on VPN
What if you're traveling outside your home country and still want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you can't watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals and other providers on our best VPNs list.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the US, UK, Canada and Australia
An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs $15 per month or $140 per year in the US, £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia.
The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial.
Prime Video is included with your Prime Membership, but the streaming service now includes ads. If you want to upgrade your account to stream without ads, the cost is $3 per month.
Tips for streaming Mr. & Mrs. Smith using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Mr. & Mrs. Smith may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install the network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- Remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
