Watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith: How to Stream the New TV Adaptation From Anywhere

Loosely adapted from the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie starring 2005 cinema hit, Donald Glover and Mia Erskine take the lead roles in an espionage-led marriage of convenience for this TV retelling of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

In one of the year's most hotly anticipated shows of 2024, Glover and Erskine play two spies paired up in a fake marriage by a shadowy agency. Much has been made of the on-screen chemistry between the two lead actors in this small-screen version as they take on a series of dangerous missions while trying to navigate unconventional wedded life.

When is Mr. & Mrs. Smith released?

The show makes its debut in the US and around the world on Friday, Feb. 2, with all eight episodes available to watch on demand on Prime Video.

How to stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith in the US, UK, Canada and Australia



Prime Video

An Amazon Prime membership includes Amazon's wide-ranging TV and movie streaming service as well as ad-free music streaming, Prime Gaming, exclusive deals and its signature free delivery service. Prime costs $15 per month or $140 per year in the US, £9 a month or £95 for the year in the UK, $10 a month or $99 for the year in Canada, and AU$10 a month or AU$79 for the year in Australia. The good news for anyone who hasn't had an active Amazon account for 12 months or more is that you can stream Mr. & Mrs. Smith without paying a penny by taking advantage of Amazon Prime's 30-day free trial. Prime Video is included with your Prime Membership, but the streaming service now includes ads. If you want to upgrade your account to stream without ads, the cost is $3 per month.

