Watch MLB Home Run Derby 2023: Livestream Baseball From Anywhere

Major League Baseball has reached its midpoint. The game's brightest stars are in Seattle for the All Star Game on Tuesday, but tonight's Home Run Derby is arguably better viewing. Because: dingers. Seattle superstar Julio Rodríguez headlines this year's derby in front of the home crowd, but J-Rod has a tough first-round matchup against two-time derby champ Pete Alonso of the Mets. Six other sluggers round out the 2023 Home Run Derby field: Randy Arozarena (Rays), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Adolis García (Rangers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles).

The bombs begin in the Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tonight on ESPN. Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners will be in his home park for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

What does the Home Run Derby bracket look like?

Participants are seeded for the opening round based on the number of home runs they hit this season as of July 4.

(1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman

(2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez

(3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

(4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

MLB Home Run Derby 2023: When and where?



The MLB's biggest sluggers take on the challenge of the Home Run Derby 2023 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday, July 10. The action is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET in the US and Canada (1 a.m. BST in the UK and 10 p.m. AEST in Australia on Tuesday, July 11).

How to watch the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the action locally, you may need a different way to watch the Home Run Derby -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 in the US

This year's Home Run Derby will be broadcast in the US on ESPN. All five of the major live TV streaming services carry ESPN, however, it's worth noting that the 2023 HRD will not be shown live on ESPN Plus.

Livestream the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 in the UK

MLB rights in the UK are with BT Sport, which will exclusively broadcast the Home Run Derby live on its BT Sport 2 HD channel. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. BST on Tuesday morning.

BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass Watch the Home Run Derby in the UK from £30 BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract. The pass lets you watch the network's coverage via the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. See at BT

Livestream the Home Run Derby 2023 in Canada

Canadian baseball fans looking to watch HRD 2023 can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Livestream the MLB Home Run Derby in Australia

Vewers Down Under can watch this year's Home Run Derby on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 for AU$25 a month A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and NHL, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

