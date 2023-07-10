X
Watch MLB Home Run Derby 2023: Livestream Baseball From Anywhere

Eight of baseball's biggest hitters will slug it out in Seattle this evening ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

Matt Elliott Contributor
Matt Elliott, a technology writer for more than a decade, is a PC tester and Mac user based in New Hampshire.
Matt Elliott
Major League Baseball has reached its midpoint. The game's brightest stars are in Seattle for the All Star Game on Tuesday, but tonight's Home Run Derby is arguably better viewing. Because: dingers. Seattle superstar Julio Rodríguez headlines this year's derby in front of the home crowd, but J-Rod has a tough first-round matchup against two-time derby champ Pete Alonso of the Mets. Six other sluggers round out the 2023 Home Run Derby field: Randy Arozarena (Rays), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Adolis García (Rangers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles).

The bombs begin in the Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tonight on ESPN. Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners at bat

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners will be in his home park for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby.

 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

What does the Home Run Derby bracket look like?

Participants are seeded for the opening round based on the number of home runs they hit this season as of July 4.

  • (1) Luis Robert Jr. vs. (8) Adley Rutschman
  • (2) Pete Alonso vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez
  • (3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • (4) Adolis García vs. (5) Randy Arozarena

MLB Home Run Derby 2023: When and where?

The MLB's biggest sluggers take on the challenge of the Home Run Derby 2023 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday, July 10. The action is set to get underway at  8 p.m. ET,  5 p.m. ET in the US and Canada (1 a.m. BST in the UK and 10 p.m. AEST in Australia on Tuesday, July 11).

How to watch the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the action locally, you may need a different way to watch the Home Run Derby -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 in the US

This year's Home Run Derby will be broadcast in the US on ESPN. All five of the major live TV streaming services carry ESPN, however, it's worth noting that the 2023 HRD will not be shown live on ESPN Plus.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Orange

Carries ESPN for $40 a month

Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

The logo for streaming service Hulu
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

YouTube TV logo on a phone
Sarah Tew/CNET

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $73 a month

YouTube TV now costs $73 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

The logo for Fubo TV on a red background.
Fubo TV

Fubo

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Fubo review.

The logo for DirecTV Stream on a white background.
Directv stream

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $75 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Livestream the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 in the UK

MLB rights in the UK are with BT Sport, which will exclusively broadcast the Home Run Derby live on its BT Sport 2 HD channel. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. BST on Tuesday morning.

BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT Sport Monthly Pass

Watch the Home Run Derby in the UK from £30

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract. The pass lets you watch the network's coverage via the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website. 

Livestream the Home Run Derby 2023 in Canada

Canadian baseball fans looking to watch HRD 2023 can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.

Sportsnet

Watch the MLB Home Run Derby in Canada for CA$15 a month

Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.

Livestream the MLB Home Run Derby in Australia

Vewers Down Under can watch this year's Home Run Derby on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports

Watch the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 for AU$25 a month

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and NHL, and there are no lock-in contracts.

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

Quick tips for streaming the MLB Home Run Derby 2023 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the derby may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

