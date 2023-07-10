Watch MLB Home Run Derby 2023: Livestream Baseball From Anywhere

Eight of baseball's biggest hitters will slug it out in Seattle this evening ahead of the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Major League Baseball has reached its midpoint. The game's brightest stars are in Seattle for the All Star Game on Tuesday, but tonight's Home Run Derby is arguably better viewing. Because: dingers. Seattle superstar Julio Rodríguez headlines this year's derby in front of the home crowd, but J-Rod has a tough first-round matchup against two-time derby champ Pete Alonso of the Mets. Six other sluggers round out the 2023 Home Run Derby field: Randy Arozarena (Rays), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Adolis García (Rangers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Luis Robert Jr. (White Sox) and Adley Rutschman (Orioles).
The bombs begin in the Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) tonight on ESPN. Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.
Participants are seeded for the opening round based on the number of home runs they hit this season as of July 4.
The MLB's biggest sluggers take on the challenge of the Home Run Derby 2023 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday, July 10. The action is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. ET in the US and Canada (1 a.m. BST in the UK and 10 p.m. AEST in Australia on Tuesday, July 11).
If you find yourself unable to view the action locally, you may need a different way to watch the Home Run Derby -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 a month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
This year's Home Run Derby will be broadcast in the US on ESPN. All five of the major live TV streaming services carry ESPN, however, it's worth noting that the 2023 HRD will not be shown live on ESPN Plus.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.
Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.
YouTube TV now costs $73 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.
Fubo's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Fubo review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
MLB rights in the UK are with BT Sport, which will exclusively broadcast the Home Run Derby live on its BT Sport 2 HD channel. Coverage begins at 1 a.m. BST on Tuesday morning.
BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.
BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract. The pass lets you watch the network's coverage via the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.
Canadian baseball fans looking to watch HRD 2023 can catch all the action live via Sportsnet.
Sportsnet is available via most cable operators, but cord-cutters can subscribe to the network's standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at CA$15 per month or CA$150 per year.
Vewers Down Under can watch this year's Home Run Derby on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.
A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.
The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1 and NHL, and there are no lock-in contracts.
Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.