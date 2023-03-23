Watch March Madness 2023: Livestream Tonight's Sweet 16 Games on CBS and TBS

The madness resumes tonight. The field has been reduced from a sweeping 64 to a sweet 16. Two No. 1 seeds have already been knocked out (bye bye, Purdue, so long, Kansas), and one double-digit seed in No. 15 Princeton has made it to the tournament's second weekend. After four games tonight and four games tomorrow, we will arrive at the Elite Eight.

Here's everything you need to know to get in on the March Madness, from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four and the national championship game.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What is the March Madness TV schedule? The schedule and channels for the eight Sweet 16 games are listed below (all times ET). Thursday, March 23 No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m. on TBS

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas, 7:15 p.m. on CBS

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 9 p.m. on TBS

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 9:45 p.m. on CBS Friday, March 24 No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 6:30 p.m. on TBS

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami, 7:15 p.m. on CBS

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton, 9 p.m. on TBS

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier, 9:45 p.m. on CBS Here's the remaining schedule, round by round: Elite Eight: March 25-26

March 25-26 Final Four: April 1

April 1 NCAA championship game: April 3

What does the March Madness bracket look like now? With No. 1 Purdue and Kansas out, that leaves Alabama and Houston as the remaining top seeds. Two No. 2 seeds (Texas and UCLA) are still alive, along with three No. 3 seeds (Gonzaga, Kansas St. and Xavier) and two No. 4 seeds (Tennessee and UConn). No. 15 Princeton is the lowest seed remaining followed by No. 9 Florida Atlantic, No. 8 Arkansas, No. 7 Michigan State and No. 6 Creighton. No. 5 Miami and No. 5 San Diego State round out the Sweet 16. The full, updated bracket can be found on the NCAA's website.

How can I watch March Madness? The rest of the tournament will be shown on CBS and TBS.

What channel is broadcasting the Final Four? The Final Four and national championship game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus.

Can I stream March Madness for free? Go to the NCAA's March Madness Live site or use its March Madness Live app and you'll be able to watch games for free. You can watch March Madness Live on iOS and Android devices along with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Xbox One. The app also supports AirPlay and Chromecast. As with most things that are free, there's a catch. Without proving you're a pay-TV subscriber, you get only a three-hour preview, after which point you'll need to log in to continue watching.

What are my other streaming options?



You can use a live TV streaming service to watch March Madness. Three of the five live TV streaming services offer the two channels needed to watch every tournament game, but keep in mind that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries CBS in your area.

You can also use Paramount Plus to watch some, but not all, of March Madness. Only the games shown on CBS are available on Paramount Plus.

Hulu Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes CBS and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

DirecTV Stream DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month plan includes CBS and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Paramount Plus, CNET Paramount Plus costs $10 a month for its Premium plan and will show March Madness games broadcast on CBS, including the Final Four. You can't, however, watch the rest of the tournament shown on TBS, TNT or TruTV with Paramount Plus. Read our Paramount Plus review.

Fubo TV FuboTV's basic plan costs $75 a month and includes CBS but not TBS. It isn't the best choice for March Madness, but it'll let you watch half the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games and both Final Four games as well as the championship game. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Sling, CNET Sling TV's $40-a-month Blue plan includes TBS, but none of its plans include CBS, which means you can't watch the culmination of March Madness on Sling. Read our Sling TV review.

