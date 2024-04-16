Watch Champions League Soccer: Livestream Manchester City vs. Real Madrid From Anywhere

After a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Bernabéu last Tuesday, there's a mouth-watering second leg in store at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday as Man City host Real Madrid -- with a place in the UEFA Champions League semifinals the reward for the victor.

Defending champs City had looked on course for a memorable away win last week after left-back Joško Gvardiol hit a superb right-foot shot to give the English Premier League side a 3-2 lead in the 71st minute, only for Real to claim a draw via a stunning volley from Federico Valverde eight minutes later.

Aurélien Tchouaméni misses out for Real after picking up a yellow card last week, triggering a suspension, while Ederson is expected to start in goal for the home side in favor of Stefan Ortega, who played in the first leg.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services for watching every game wherever you are in the world.

City's Phil Foden, in the form of his life, scored an absolute worldie in the first leg. Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid: When and where?

Manchester City play Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 17. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. BST local time in the UK, which is 3 p.m. ET or 12 p.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 5 a.m. AEST on Wednesday, April 17, in Australia.

How to watch Man City vs. Real Madrid online from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view Champions League matches locally, you may need a different way to watch the action; that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN can stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you want an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while traveling and using various Wi-Fi networks.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier assigns an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. Be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects is circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the great VPN deals taking place right now.



Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Man City vs. Real Madrid in the US

American soccer fans can stream this season's tournament via Paramount Plus, which has exclusive live English-language broadcast rights in the US for UEFA Champions League matches.

Livestream Man City vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TNT Sports has Champions League live broadcast rights in the UK.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch Champions League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Formerly BT Sport, TNT Sports is offering Champions League matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as by streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sports

Livestream Manchester City vs. Real Madrid in Canada

If you want to stream UCL games live in Canada, subscribe to DAZN Canada. The service has exclusive broadcast rights to the Champions League this season.



DAZN Watch the Champions League in Canada from CA$30 a month A DAZN subscription costs CA$30 a month or CA$200 a year. It will also give you access to Europa League and EFL Championship soccer, Six Nations rugby and WTA tennis. As well as dedicated apps for iOS and Android, there's a wide range of support for set-top boxes and smart TVs. See at DAZN

Livestream Man City vs. Real Madrid in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch UCL matches on streaming service Stan Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Champions League live in Australia this season.

Stan Sport Watch the Champions League in Australia from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 a month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Quick tips for streaming UEFA Champions League matches using a VPN