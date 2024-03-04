Watch 'Celebrity Big Brother' UK 2024: Stream Anywhere for Free

Reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother is back on UK screens, with a new set of famous faces all set to enter the iconic house.

While none of the celebrities set to compete in this year's show have been revealed in the run-up to the show's premiere, there's been plenty of speculation as to who the housemates may be, with Sharon Osbourne, pop impresario Louis Walsh and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu all heavily rumored to be entering the house. Intriguingly, Gary Goldsmith, the 58-year-old uncle of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is also being tipped to appear.

The Big Brother franchise now has a new home in the UK on ITV, and AJ Odudu and Will Best are once again on hand as hosts, having presented the regular civilian version of the show at the tail end of last hear on the network.

Don't miss a moment of the housemate drama by following our guide to watching Celebrity Big Brother UK from anywhere in the world.

When does Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 start?

Celebrity Big Brother kicks off with the new series premier on Monday, March 4 at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV1. New episodes are set to be broadcast every day at 9 p.m. GMT on ITV1 in the UK, (That's 1 p.m. PT and 4 p.m. ET in the US and 6 a.m. AEDT the next day in Australia), Monday through Friday as well as Sundays. The show is currently expected to run over 19 days.

How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Stream for free in the UK



ITV ITV Carries Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 in the UK Fans in the UK can watch every episode of Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 for free. The show is exclusive to ITV, with episodes set to be shown six days a week on ITV1 at 9 p.m. GMT, UK time. You'll also be able to watch the show online for free via the network's on demand streaming service ITVX (formerly ITV Hub) from anywhere. It's also worth noting that Celebrity Big Brother will also have two spin-off shows. Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live is set to air on ITV2 and ITVX and will feature a panel of fans and celebrities discussing the latest goings-on in the house. Celebrity Big Brother: Live Stream will meanwhile air directly afterwards on ITVX, allowing viewers to watch live footage from the house into the small hours. See at ITV

Can I Stream Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 in the US, Canada or Australia?

At present there's no confirmed broadcaster of this latest installment of star-packed UK show for the States, Canada or Australia.

That also means that if you're outside of the UK traveling for pleasure or for work, you're unlikely to be able to watch the show like you normally would at home, thanks to geo-blocking.

There is one option to get around this, however. By using a VPN, as explained above, you can set your location to the UK where the show is being broadcast and go from there.

Tips for streaming the Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 using a VPN