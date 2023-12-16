Vikings vs. Bengals Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 15 Online Today

The Vikings' and Bengals' respective 2023 seasons have had plenty of similarities. After rough starts, both squads began to show signs of their playoff-hopeful selves before key injuries knocked them back down.

On Saturday, the two 7-6 teams meet in Cincinnati for a game that should be crucial for both groups' playoff hopes. The Vikings outlasted the Raiders 3-0 in Week 14, while the Bengals had a much more impressive 34-14 victory over the Colts.

Kickoff is called for 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on NFL Network and local channels in the two teams areas. Here is how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on a local channel or if you don't have cable or a streaming service with NFL Network.

Keep reading to see your options for watching Vikings vs. Bengals on live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Nick Mullens has become the Vikings' fourth starting QB of the season. Ian Maule/Getty Images

Vikings vs. Bengals: When and where?



For Week 15 of the NFL season, the Bengals host the Vikings at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Saturday, Dec. 16. The game is set to take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, home of the Bengals.

How to watch, livestream Vikings vs. Bengals

This fixture is one of three games this Saturday that is exclusive to NFL Network. There are numerous options for accessing NFL Network, which we've listed below, but the most cost-effective way is via NFL Plus.

NFL Plus NFL Plus Carries NFL Network games for $7 per month NFL Plus, the NFL's own streaming service, lets you stream any local or national games regardless of whether they air on ABC, ESPN, CBS, Fox, NBC or Prime Video. However, those streams are limited to just watching on a phone or tablet. NFL Plus will also let you watch the exclusive games on ESPN Plus and Peacock (though again, only on a phone or tablet). The service also includes NFL Network, meaning you can watch the football-focused channel as well as the eight exclusive NFL games it airs on your mobile device, computer, game console or TV with NFL Plus. See at NFL

Sling/CNET Sling TV Blue: $45 (in some markets $40) Carries NFL Network Sling TV's Blue plan includes NFL Network as well as NBC and Fox, though it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month. Note that to get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and NFL Network) or go for the combined $60 a month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on, which has RedZone, is an extra $15 a month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services on this list. See at Sling TV

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.