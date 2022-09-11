iPhone 14 Preorder Deals NordVPN Review Apple Watch Ultra vs. Series 8 vs. SE Best Laptops Under $500 Apple Watch 8 Preorder Bose's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 Meal Delivery Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Services & Software

US Open Men's Final: TV Schedule, How to Watch, Livestream Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud

The match will determine the US Open men's singles champion as well as the number one ATP ranking.

Matt Elliott headshot
Matt Elliott

The last tennis major tournament of 2022, the US Open, is down to its final singles match. After Iga Swiatek took the women's singles trophy Saturday, the two top men face off to determine not only the US Open championship but the No. 1 rank in the ATP. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite going in against Casper Ruud, having defeated the Norwegian both times they've played. The 19-year old Alcaraz won three five-set matches in succession heading into today's tilt while Ruud should be a bit more rested, with only one his matches in the tournament going five sets. The US Open men's final is scheduled to begin today at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on ESPN. 

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain stretches toward a tennis ball in a match at the US Open 2022.

If he wins the US Open title today, 19 year-old Carlos Alcaraz will become the youngest No. 1 player in ATP ranking history.

 Julian Finney/Getty Images

How can I watch the US Open Men's Final?

The men's singles final will be broadcast live on ESPN. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN. You can check out the full schedule and scores here.

Sling TV

Carries ESPN for $35 a month

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN.

Read our Sling TV review.

 

See at Sling TV

YouTube TV

Carries ESPN for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our YouTube TV review.

 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

 

See at Hulu plus Live TV

FuboTV

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN.

Read our FuboTV review.

 

See at FuboTV

DirecTV Stream

Carries ESPN for $70 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN.

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

 

See at DirecTV Stream

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.