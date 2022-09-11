US Open Men's Final: TV Schedule, How to Watch, Livestream Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud

The last tennis major tournament of 2022, the US Open, is down to its final singles match. After Iga Swiatek took the women's singles trophy Saturday, the two top men face off to determine not only the US Open championship but the No. 1 rank in the ATP. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite going in against Casper Ruud, having defeated the Norwegian both times they've played. The 19-year old Alcaraz won three five-set matches in succession heading into today's tilt while Ruud should be a bit more rested, with only one his matches in the tournament going five sets. The US Open men's final is scheduled to begin today at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on ESPN.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

How can I watch the US Open Men's Final?

The men's singles final will be broadcast live on ESPN. Thankfully for tennis fans, all five of the major live TV streaming services offer ESPN. You can check out the full schedule and scores here.

Sling TV's $35-a-month Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu plus Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.