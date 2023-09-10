US Open 2023 Men's Final: How to Watch a Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Free Tennis Livestream

It's set to be a shootout for the ages on Sunday, as No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open men's singles final at Flushing Meadows.

Djokovic eased past young American star Ben Shelton on Friday to move within just one win of a record-equalling 24th major title.

Russia's Medvedev, meanwhile, ended Carlos Alcaraz's reign as US Open champ with a stunning four-set win over the Spaniard to set up another New York final against Djokovic.

Sunday's showdown is a repeat of the 2021 final, which saw Medvedev triumph over the legendary Serbian 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 to claim his first Grand Slam.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the US Open 2023 live wherever you are in the world.

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-equalling 24th major title. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic: Where and when is it?

The US Open men's singles final is set to take place one Sunday, Sept. 10, at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Play is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in the US and Canada (9 p.m. BST on Sunday evening in the UK and at 6 a.m. AEST on Monday morning in Australia).

How to watch US Open 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the US Open locally, you may need a different way to watch action from the final Grand Slam of the year -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in the US

Linear TV coverage of the US Open this year is with ESPN. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament is via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in the UK

Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the US Open men's singles final via Sky Sports, which has the exclusive live broadcast rights for this year's tournament.

If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream matches via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the action from New York.

Stream Alcaraz vs. Medvedev in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch live coverage of the US Open men's singles final on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

Stream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in Canada

Live coverage of the US Open men's singles final will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

Quick tips for streaming the US Open 2023 using a VPN

