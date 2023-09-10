US Open 2023 Men's Final: How to Watch a Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic Free Tennis Livestream
The Serbian and Russian stars rekindle their rivalry in another showdown at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.
It's set to be a shootout for the ages on Sunday, as No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic takes on No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the 2023 US Open men's singles final at Flushing Meadows.
Djokovic eased past young American star Ben Shelton on Friday to move within just one win of a record-equalling 24th major title.
Russia's Medvedev, meanwhile, ended Carlos Alcaraz's reign as US Open champ with a stunning four-set win over the Spaniard to set up another New York final against Djokovic.
Sunday's showdown is a repeat of the 2021 final, which saw Medvedev triumph over the legendary Serbian 6–4, 6–4, 6–4 to claim his first Grand Slam.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the US Open 2023 live wherever you are in the world.
Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic: Where and when is it?
The US Open men's singles final is set to take place one Sunday, Sept. 10, at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Play is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT in the US and Canada (9 p.m. BST on Sunday evening in the UK and at 6 a.m. AEST on Monday morning in Australia).
How to watch US Open 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the US Open locally, you may need a different way to watch action from the final Grand Slam of the year -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in the US
Linear TV coverage of the US Open this year is with ESPN. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament is via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. You can see which local channels you get here. Read our Sling TV review.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
Livestream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in the UK
Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the US Open men's singles final via Sky Sports, which has the exclusive live broadcast rights for this year's tournament.
If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream matches via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the action from New York.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a plan from £26 per month right now.
Stream Alcaraz vs. Medvedev in Australia for free
Tennis fans Down Under can watch live coverage of the US Open men's singles final on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.
Channel 9's streaming service 9Now is free to use for viewers in Australia, with dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices, as well as Amazon Fire, plus a wide range of smart TVs.
Stream Medvedev vs. Djokovic in Canada
Live coverage of the US Open men's singles final will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.
TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
Quick tips for streaming the US Open 2023 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the tennis action live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
