US Open 2023: How to Watch a Free Tennis Livestream

The fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year is upon us, as the world's best tennis stars head to Queens, New York, for the 143rd US Open.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Polish star Iga Świątek will be eyeing back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows following their triumphs in last year's men's and women's tournaments.

Alcaraz's main challenger for his title looks set to be Novak Djokovic, who returns to action in the Big Apple after missing out in 2022, with the three-time US Open champion looking to gain revenge for his defeat in the final at Wimbledon back in July.

Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka and home turf stars Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will provide strong opposition to Świątek's defense of her women's crown.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the US Open 2023 live wherever you are in the world.

Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

US Open 2023: Where and when is it?

The 2023 US Open takes place between Monday Aug. 28 and Sunday Sept. 10 at the iconic USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens. Play usually begins at 11 a.m. ET each morning (8 a.m. PT, 4 p.m. BST in the UK, 1 a.m. AEST in Australia), continuing through the afternoon and sometimes well into the evenings.

A full schedule for this year's event can be found below.

How to watch US Open 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the US Open locally, you may need a different way to watch the final Grand Slam of the year -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream US Open 2023 in the US

Linear TV coverage of the US Open this year will be split across ESPN (which, crucially, is showing both the men's and women's finals), ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament will be via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament.

Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream US Open 2023 in the UK

Viewers in the UK will be able to stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of US Open action through Sky Sports, which has the exclusive live broadcast rights for this year's tournament.

If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream matches via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the action from New York.

Now Watch US Open tennis in the UK from £26 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a plan from £26 per month right now. See at Now

Stream the US Open 2023 in Australia for free

Tennis fans Down Under can watch comprehensive live coverage of the US Open on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.

For dedicated tennis fans, pay-TV service Stan Sport is livestreaming every match on every court, ad-free.

Stan Sport Carries live coverage of every match and every court from AU$10 a month Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial. A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E. See at Stan Sport

Stream the US Open 2023 in Canada



Comprehensive live coverage of the US Open 2023 will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch the US Open 2023 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

The US Open 2023: Men's and women's singles full schedule

All times are in ET.

Aug. 28

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles 1st round

Aug. 29

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles 1st round

Aug. 30

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles 2nd round

Aug. 31

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles 2nd round

Sept. 1

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles 3rd round

Sept. 2

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles 3rd round

Sept. 3

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles round of 16

Sept. 4

11 a.m. Men's and women's singles round of 16

Sept. 5

12 p.m. Men's and women's quarterfinals

Sept. 6

12 p.m. Men's and women's quarterfinals

Sept. 7

7 p.m. Women's semifinals

Sept. 8

3 p.m. Men's semifinals

Sept. 9

4 p.m. Women's final

Sept. 10

4 p.m. Men's final

