US Open 2023: How to Watch a Coco Gauff vs. Karolína Muchová Free Tennis Livestream
The American teenager will be hoping to move a step closer to her first Grand Slam title as she takes on the Czech star.
Coco Gauff will be aiming to reach the US Open final for the first time as she takes on Karolína Muchová this evening in this last-four matchup at Flushing Meadows.
No. 6 seed Gauff comes into this clash as favorite, having brushed past Jeļena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals, with the 19-year-old losing just two games in the process.
Eight years older than her teenage opponent, Czech star Muchová is the No. 10 seed and also looked dominant in her last-eight match, overwhelming Romania's Sorana Cîrstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday.
Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the US Open 2023 live wherever you are in the world.
Coco Gauff vs. Karoliná Muchová: Where and when is it?
This semifinal clash is set to take place Thursday, Sept. 7, at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Play is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT in the US and Canada (12 a.m. BST in the UK and at 9 a.m. AEST on Friday morning in Australia).
How to watch US Open 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN
If you find yourself unable to view the US Open locally, you may need a different way to watch action from the final Grand Slam of the year -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Livestream Gauff vs. Muchová in the US
Linear TV coverage of the US Open this year will be split across ESPN (which, crucially, is showing both the men's and women's finals), ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. However, for tennis fans in the US, the best way to watch the tournament will be via ESPN Plus, with the streaming service providing the most comprehensive coverage across the two weeks of the tournament.
ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $10 a month or $100 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.
Sling TV's $40-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3. You can see which local channels you get here. Read our Sling TV review.
YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local network affiliates are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.
DirecTV Stream's basic $75-a-month package includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.
Fubo costs $75 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.
Most live TV streaming services offer a free trial or discounts during the first month and allow you to cancel anytime. All require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.
Livestream Gauff vs. Muchová in the UK
Viewers in the UK will be able to stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of US Open action through Sky Sports, which has the exclusive live broadcast rights for this year's tournament.
If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream matches via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the action from New York.
Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a plan from £26 per month right now.
Stream Gauff vs. Muchová in Australia for free
Tennis fans Down Under can watch comprehensive live coverage of the US Open on free-to-air Channel 9. That also means you'll be able to watch the action online via the network's streaming service 9Now.
For dedicated tennis fans, pay-TV service Stan Sport is livestreaming every match on every court, ad-free.
Channel 9's streaming service 9Now is free to use for viewers in Australia, with dedicated apps for Android and Apple devices, as well as Amazon Fire, plus a wide range of smart TVs.
Stan Sport will set you back AU$10 per month (on top of a AU$10 Stan subscription), but the streaming service is currently offering a seven-day free trial.
A subscription will also give you access to UEFA soccer action, as well as international rugby and Formula E.
Stream Gauff vs. Muchová in Canada
Comprehensive live coverage of the US Open 2023 will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.
TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.
The US Open 2023: Men's and women's singles remaining schedule
All times are in ET.
Sept. 7
7 p.m. Women's semifinals
Sept. 8
3 p.m. Men's semifinals
Sept. 9
4 p.m. Women's final
Sept. 10
4 p.m. Men's final
Quick tips for streaming the US Open 2023 using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the tennis action live may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
