Tubi Gets a Makeover: Brand New Logo, Catchphrase and Color Scheme

Your Tubi TV streaming experience will begin to look slightly different soon, as the platform just received a fresh makeover. The free streaming service announced a new design and witty tagline on Wednesday, leaning into its rabbit hole theme, urging viewers to jump in with the message, "See you in there." The updated design can be seen on all supported devices in regions where the service is available.

Tubi's new logo keeps its purple aesthetic but swaps out the orange and red hues for neon yellow. The new color palette aims for viewers to have an experience that's "bold and mischievous," the service's Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Parlapiano explained to CNET, adding that the yellow is inviting. Gone is the black background on the app's home screen display, replaced by the bright signature purple that's part of the original design and is accented with white and yellow. You'll also find updates to the icons on Tubi's interface that match the logo.

Notice the new display on Tubi's TV, web and mobile app. Tubi

To highlight the brand's identity, the new Tubi logo crosses its "t" with a circle shape that represents a playful take on falling into a streaming rabbit hole. When opening the app, viewers will also notice a different sound, but overall, the platform's functionality remains the same.

Tubi TV wrapped 2023 with more than 78 million active users, and the ad-supported free streamer hosts more than 200,000 films and TV show episodes you can watch on demand. Additionally, the service offers roughly 250 FAST (free, ad-supported television) channels that stream live content. To learn more about Tubi, check out why CNET has ranked it as our top choice among free streaming services and what it offers as a FAST TV provider.