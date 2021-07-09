TikTok rolls out automated porn removal software

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok on Friday outlined new video removal software designed to automatically block violent and pornographic material. It'll reduce videos that breach the company's policies on "minor safety, adult nudity and sexual activities, violent and graphic content, and illegal activities and regulated goods," the video-based social media company said in a blog post.

It'll begin using the system, which identifies "violative content" once uploaded, over the next few weeks. Creators will still be able to appeal their video's removal via the app or report potential violations for the company to review, it noted.

Similar software is used by other social networks, including Tumblr which worked to remove pornographic material from the site before its sale to Automattic.

Last week, TikTok started allowing videos up to three minutes in length, after previously capping them at one minute.