TikTok Now Lets Viewers Turn Captions On or Off on Any Video

TikTok, the popular video sharing social media platform, said Thursday that viewers can now choose to turn auto-generated captions on or off on all videos. Before, creators had to enable captions on their videos in order for people to use them.

TikTok also offers to translate these captions, as well as video descriptions and text stickers, into English, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Spanish and Turkish.

TikTok said these changes are meant to celebrate people from every community and make sure everyone feels welcomed, included and entertained.

"We hope to see more people using these new tools to bridge culture and connection, and broaden their worlds," TikTok said.

The platform launched auto-generated captions for user videos in 2021. Creators could also edit those captions as needed.