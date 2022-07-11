TikTok Will Teach Small Businesses How to Build a Following

TikTok has announced a new training program, called Follow Me, aimed at helping small businesses use the social media platform. The six-week program was created to "empower more small businesses to dive into TikTok," according to a press release Monday.

The platform has become a tool for building community and reaching new audiences for small to medium-size businesses especially. Research from Hello Alice, a resource for small businesses, found that 58% of small businesses owners surveyed felt TikTok has positively impacted their business, while 47% said it helped expand their marketing reach to new geographic markets.

The trainings will be led by small business owners Cassie Sorensen, owner and founder of Tassel Armor, and Jacob Zander, owner and founder of Feel Your Soul, both of whom used the platform to promote their businesses.

The announcement of the program comes amid increased government scrutiny of the platform. Last month, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr warned that TikTok, owned by a Chinese company, is "a serious national security threat" and he's pushing to get the app removed from Apple and Google app stores.