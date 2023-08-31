This Goole Chrome Trick Could Replace Manual Video Screenshots

If you use Google's Chrome browser, you now have a new way to copy a frame from a video without taking a screenshot. On Thursday, Google announced a Chrome feature called "Copy Video Frame," which does exactly what its name suggests: It copies a video frame.

"You can pause anywhere in a video that's playing in Chrome and get a clean copy of the exact frame you want," Google wrote in a blog post.

To use the feature, Google says to pause a video playing in Chrome, right-click the video frame and select Copy Video Frame from the pop-up menu. However, if you're trying to copy a video frame from YouTube, you need to pause the video and right-click the frame twice -- on Mac, you need to click the video with two fingers twice -- to select Copy Video Frame.

Google also wrote that you could take a screenshot of the video frame how you normally would, but it would likely result in a lower-quality image and potentially have the video's progress bar running across the bottom. This suggestion implies Copy Video Frame will result in a higher-quality and cleaner picture.

For more, check out why Chrome now sends out weekly security updates, and the pros and cons of Chrome's Enhanced Safe Browsing mode.

Read more: Best Laptops for College in 2023