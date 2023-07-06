'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': When and Where to Stream the Film From Anywhere

It's Mario and Luigi versus Bowser in a fun animated tale that brings Nintendo's video game characters to life in an epic battle.

After hitting theaters in April as a mega event, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be available to stream on your TV screen. The adventure film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

Stream Super Mario Bros. as much as you want on Peacock from Aug. 3. NBCUniversal

The story walks us through the Mario brothers' plumbing business woes before launching them into the Mushroom Kingdom. Packed with nostalgic shout-outs and Easter eggs, the film boasts a road race for the ages, dangerous brushes with lava and Peach as a badass.

Read on to learn the movie's streaming release date, where to watch it and how a VPN can get make your viewing experience easier.

When to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Fans can rev up to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie when it's released exclusively on Peacock on Aug. 3. In addition to the film, you can watch behind-the-scenes footage with the cast, stream an interactive, immersive field guide for the movie and catch a lyrical video for Bowser's serenade to Peaches. Peacock is only available in the US and its territories (American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands).

If you aren't a Peacock subscriber but want to be, there's an ad-supported and ad-free plan to choose from. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is also currently available to purchase digitally for $20 from places including Amazon.

You'll need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It costs $5 a month for the ad-based version, or $10 a month for Peacock Premium Plus, which removes any ad-related interruptions as well as giving you the option to download select content to watch offline. Note there are some ads on the Premium Plus subscription due to content licensing agreements. Before you take the plunge, though, note that you may be able to get Peacock Premium for free, with certain cable companies like Spectrum and Comcast currently offering discounts and extended free trial promotions.

How to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Peacock while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be streaming on Peacock (i.e. the US). Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the film on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Peacock to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.