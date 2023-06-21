Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Galaxy Z Fold 5 Wish List14 Best SunscreensCNET CouponsBest Satellite Internet ProvidersGen AI and 3D DesignMeal Delivery Services RatedMortgage RatesBest Solar Companies
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG Remake and More Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo fans will be happy with the new games heading to the Switch.

oscargonzalez-1
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
mario in his elephant form

Mario has some new power-ups in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. 

 Nintendo

Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct online event Wednesday, announcing a mix of new games and remakes featuring its mascot Mario that are coming to the Nintendo Switch

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D game starring Mario and other characters from the long-running franchise, including Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Toad and Daisy. Wonder features a changing world and new power-ups, including one that turns Mario into an elephant. Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes out on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.  

Other new Nintendo games shown include a game starring Princess Peach and a Detective Pikachu sequel. 

Remakes and remasters were also featured during the Nintendo Direct. Super Mario RPG, originally released on the SNES in 1996, will get a remake that comes out on Nov. 17. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, first released on the 3DS, will get a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, too. 

Nintendo Switch OLED $350 at GameStop
Nintendo Switch OLED

There were also two collections revealed during the show. Batman Arkham Trilogy will head to the Switch this fall and comprises Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight. Publisher Konami will release the Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 on Oct. 24. This collection includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Snake's Revenge. 

Wednesday's show also revealed upcoming downloadable content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8. 

Gaming Guides

Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games