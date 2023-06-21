Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG Remake and More Coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct online event Wednesday, announcing a mix of new games and remakes featuring its mascot Mario that are coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a new 2D game starring Mario and other characters from the long-running franchise, including Luigi, Yoshi, Princess Peach, Toad and Daisy. Wonder features a changing world and new power-ups, including one that turns Mario into an elephant. Super Mario Bros. Wonder comes out on the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 20.

Other new Nintendo games shown include a game starring Princess Peach and a Detective Pikachu sequel.

Remakes and remasters were also featured during the Nintendo Direct. Super Mario RPG, originally released on the SNES in 1996, will get a remake that comes out on Nov. 17. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon, first released on the 3DS, will get a remaster for the Nintendo Switch, too.

There were also two collections revealed during the show. Batman Arkham Trilogy will head to the Switch this fall and comprises Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight. Publisher Konami will release the Metal Gear Solid Collection Vol. 1 on Oct. 24. This collection includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Snake's Revenge.

Wednesday's show also revealed upcoming downloadable content for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8.