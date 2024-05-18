The Preakness Stakes 2024: How to Watch Today's Race From Anywhere

It's time to down the mint juleps for the 149th Preakness Stakes. It looks set to be one of the most wide-open runnings of the iconic race in recent history.

After a dramatic three-horse photo-finish triumph at the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, Mystik Dan now stands in line for a shot at a historic Triple Crown triumph.

The thoroughbred's chances of becoming only the 14th horse to pull off the feat have likely been enhanced by the withdrawal of early favorite Muth due to fever, with the inexperienced but well regarded Tuscan Gold and the expert late runner Catching Freedom likely to provide strong opposition.

Here are the best ways to watch the race live.

Legendary in Europe, jockey Frankie Dettori is aiming for his first ever American Triple Crown victory on Saturday, with the Italian rider aboard Imagination for this year's Preakness Stakes. Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

When does the Preakness Stakes start?



The Preakness Stakes takes place today, Saturday, May 18, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. TV coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock, then shifts to NBC (while staying on Peacock) at 4:30 p.m ET.

Post time is set for approximately 6:57 p.m. ET (3:57 p.m. PT), which is 11:57 p.m. BST on Saturday night in the UK and 8:57 a.m. AEST on Sunday morning for those watching live in Australia.

How can I watch the Preakness Stakes on TV in the US?

If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and tune in to your local NBC station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet, you can watch on NBCSports.com, Peacock Premium or the NBC Sports app.

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local NBC station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

Peacock Premium Carries the Preakness Stakes along with other NBC content Peacock, owned by NBC, offers some live sports to go along with its on-demand entertainment. The $6-a-month Premium tier gives you access to the Preakness Stakes, English Premier League soccer, the Olympics, Sunday Night Football, select WWE events, Indy Car races and some PGA golf tournaments. The service also airs a few other less popular sports, such as rugby, figure skating, track and field and cycling. Read our Peacock review. See at Peacock

How to watch the Preakness Stakes 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the Preakness Stakes locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Preakness Stakes 2024 in the UK



Horse racing fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from Pimlico via Sky and its Sky Sports Racing channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Preakness Stakes via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now Watch the Preakness Stakes in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Preakness Stakes in Canada for free

The great news for Canadian horse racing fans is that Citytv is airing this year's Preakness Stakes live.

CityTV Citytv Carries the Preakness Stakes live in Canada As well as via its linear channel, you can also stream the race on Citytv.com -- you just need to log in using your cable TV provider credentials. If you're not a cable customer, the Citytv Plus channel is available via Amazon Prime. It's free to new subscribers for the first seven days and then CA$5 per month thereafter. See at Citytv

Livestream the Preakness Stakes in Australia for free

Sports fans Down Under can watch this year's event for via Freeview channel Racing.com. Coverage kicks off at 10:30am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Quick tips for streaming the Preakness Stakes 2024 using a VPN

