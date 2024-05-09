'The Iron Claw': Release Date and How to Stream From Anywhere

Get your tissues ready. The tragic story of the Von Erich family is well-known within professional wrestling circles. The Iron Claw brought their heartbreaking legend to the masses when the movie, written and directed by Sean Durkin hit theaters in 2023.

Named after their father's signature in-ring move, The Iron Claw stars High School Musical alum Zac Efron, The Bear standout Jeremy Allen White, A Murder at the End of the World star Harris Dickerson and Stanley Simons as Von Erich brothers Kevin, Kerry, David and Mike. Maura Tierney plays Von Erich matriarch Dottie, and Holt McCallany plays their domineering father Fritz in the wrestling biopic.

The movie delves into the emotional roller coaster of the Von Erich family's story as the brothers strive for wrestling glory in the early '80s. Guided by their father, Fritz Von Erich, a wrestling legend of the '60s and '70s, the brothers rise to fame only to be struck by a series of unimaginable tragedies. The film poignantly explores these catastrophic events, their profound impact on the brothers' close-knit bond and the enduring legacy of the "Von Erich curse" -- a term coined in the wake of these heart-wrenching events.

In case you heard your wrestling buddies raving about the movie and its historical relevance but were unable to check the movie out for yourself when it was in theaters -- or if you just wanted to see how stacked Efron got due to the intense fitness training he underwent -- keep reading to see where and when to stream The Iron Claw and why a VPN could be a useful tool.

Harris Dickerson, Zac Efron, Stanley Simons and Jeremy Allen White star in The Iron Claw now streaming on Max. A24

Read More: Streaming on Max: The 22 Absolute Best Movies to Watch

The Iron Claw release date and time on Max

In the US? You can watch Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White leap off turnbuckles and pin their opponents in The Iron Claw beginning on May 10 at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Max/Warner Bros. Discovery Max Carries Iron Claw Max offers three plans, and you can choose to pay for any of them on an annual or monthly basis. You can always save money by prepaying for a year. The ad-supported plan is $10 a month or $100 a year and the ad-free option is $16 a month or $150 annually. Max's Ultimate ad-free plan is $20 a month and is the only tier to offer content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound. See at Max

How to watch The Iron Claw from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Max while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to access the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your internet service provider from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins when connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose the US, where The Iron Claw will be streaming on Max. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the movie on more than one device, it's possible that you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify that you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Max to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services will restrict VPN access.