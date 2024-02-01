The Grammys 2024: How to Watch Music Awards Online From Anywhere

One of the most prestigious nights in the world of entertainment is upon us, as the great and the good of the music industry descend upon Los Angeles for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.

Set to be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time, there's a strong showing for female artists this year, with seven of the eight acts nominated for the top prize of Record of the Year being female acts. That category sees Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero go up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire, SZA's Kill Bill and Billie Eilish's contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For?

Rodrigo and Eilish are both set to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Dua Lipa, SZA and Travis Scott also billed to play live.

The ceremony is also set to see legendary acts such as U2, Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell also perform, with the latter star set to take the Grammys stage for the very first time in her storied career.

Read on to find out how to watch The Grammy's 2024, no matter where you are in the world.

SZA leads the nominations, with the SOS star up for nine awards. JC Olivera/WireImage

When time does The Grammys 2024 start?

This year's official ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. The event will be broadcast live in the US on CBS and will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Hardcore music fans should note that the pre-show premiere ceremony, where the lion's share of Grammys are traditionally awarded, takes place a little earlier at 3:30 p.m. ET /12:30 p.m. PT. Hosted by songwriter-producer Justin Tranter, the premiere ceremony will be available to stream live on live.Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.

How to watch The Grammys 2024 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

How to watch The Grammys 2024 in the US

The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on linear TV on CBS. That means you'll be able to livestream the event via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details.

The show will also be available for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate. Paramount Plus Essential subscribers in the US will meanwhile be able to watch the event on-demand the following day. The service includes a 7-day free trial for new customers.

Watch The Grammys 2024 on a live TV streaming service

Watch The Grammys 2024 live in Canada

In Canada, free-to-air broadcaster Citytv is airing the 2024 Grammys live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday.

CityTV Citytv Carries The Grammys 2024 live in Canada The great news for Canadian music fans is that Citytv will be once again airing the prestigious ceremony live at 8 p.m. ET/PT this Sunday. That means you can also stream the ceremony for free on Citytv's online platform - you'll just need to enter your TV provider details. See at Citytv

Watch The Grammys 2024 live in Australia

This year's awards will air live and free exclusively Down Under on Channel 7 and its 7plus streaming service at noon AEDT on Monday, Feb. 5.

Can I watch Grammys 2024 live in the UK?

Somewhat surprisingly, at the current time of writing, no broadcaster in the UK is confirmed to be showing this year's event. Music fans in the region have in past year's been able to live stream the event via the official Grammys website, however its still not currently clear if the feed will be available to UK viewers at this time.

