The Grammys 2024: How to Watch Music Awards Online From Anywhere
Will it be a clean sweep for Taylor Swift or will SZA be the night's big winner?
One of the most prestigious nights in the world of entertainment is upon us, as the great and the good of the music industry descend upon Los Angeles for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Set to be hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time, there's a strong showing for female artists this year, with seven of the eight acts nominated for the top prize of Record of the Year being female acts. That category sees Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero go up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire, SZA's Kill Bill and Billie Eilish's contribution to the Barbie soundtrack, What Was I Made For?
Rodrigo and Eilish are both set to perform at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with Dua Lipa, SZA and Travis Scott also billed to play live.
The ceremony is also set to see legendary acts such as U2, Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell also perform, with the latter star set to take the Grammys stage for the very first time in her storied career.
Read on to find out how to watch The Grammy's 2024, no matter where you are in the world.
When time does The Grammys 2024 start?
This year's official ceremony takes place on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. The event will be broadcast live in the US on CBS and will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.
Hardcore music fans should note that the pre-show premiere ceremony, where the lion's share of Grammys are traditionally awarded, takes place a little earlier at 3:30 p.m. ET /12:30 p.m. PT. Hosted by songwriter-producer Justin Tranter, the premiere ceremony will be available to stream live on live.Grammy.com and the Recording Academy's YouTube channel.
How to watch The Grammys 2024 from anywhere on VPN
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the show or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There is an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $8.32 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to watch The Grammys 2024 in the US
The 66th Grammy Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on linear TV on CBS. That means you'll be able to livestream the event via the CBS website -- all you'll need for sign-in is your cable provider details.
The show will also be available for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate. Paramount Plus Essential subscribers in the US will meanwhile be able to watch the event on-demand the following day. The service includes a 7-day free trial for new customers.
Paramount Plus has two main subscription plans: Essential for $6 per month ($60 per year if paying annually), and Paramount Plus with Showtime for $12 per month ($120 per year if paying annually).
The cheaper Essential option has ads for on-demand streaming and lacks live CBS feeds, as well as the ability to download shows to watch offline later. Students may qualify for a 25% discount. Read our Paramount Plus review.
Watch The Grammys 2024 on a live TV streaming service
There are numerous live TV streaming services available in the US that carry CBS live, allowing you to watch the Grammys as the event takes place, and YouTube TV is our favorite. It costs $73 a month. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area.
Watch The Grammys 2024 live in Canada
In Canada, free-to-air broadcaster Citytv is airing the 2024 Grammys live at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Sunday.
The great news for Canadian music fans is that Citytv will be once again airing the prestigious ceremony live at 8 p.m. ET/PT this Sunday.
That means you can also stream the ceremony for free on Citytv's online platform - you'll just need to enter your TV provider details.
Watch The Grammys 2024 live in Australia
This year's awards will air live and free exclusively Down Under on Channel 7 and its 7plus streaming service at noon AEDT on Monday, Feb. 5.
The 7Plus streaming and on demand service is free to use for those living in Australia, and has compatible apps with most mobile and smart devices.
Can I watch Grammys 2024 live in the UK?
Somewhat surprisingly, at the current time of writing, no broadcaster in the UK is confirmed to be showing this year's event. Music fans in the region have in past year's been able to live stream the event via the official Grammys website, however its still not currently clear if the feed will be available to UK viewers at this time.
Tips for streaming The Grammys using a VPN
- With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- experience and success may vary.
- If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
- If you're having trouble viewing after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location.
- And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.
