'The Boys' Season 4 Trailer Declares All Out War

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived -- the official full-length trailer for The Boys season 4 is here. This thrilling, nearly three-minute clip made its debut at the inaugural CCXP México fan convention. The anticipation was palpable as Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Claudia Doumit (Victoria Neuman) took part in a diabolical panel for the Emmy-winning series.

Two years have passed since fans last checked in with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his gang of Supe hunters and a lot has changed in the world. Yes, this is still a series based on a superhero comic book, but the science fiction series feels more relevant now than ever.

"I look back on my life, and all I see are the messes I've made," Butcher tells the team at the start of the trailer. "And I ain't got time to fix it. I can do one thing right with the time I've got left, but I can't do it alone. I can't do it without you."

Butcher's introspection marks a crucial turning point for the series. Staring down his mortality, his mission to bring justice to the Seven is more pressing than ever.

Amazon MGM Studios

"The world is on the brink," according to Prime Video. "Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

Thanks to the success of The Boys, multiple spinoffs have hit Prime Video. The animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical premiered to the streamer in 2022, and the college-set series Gen V dropped a year and a half later. The trailer for season 4 of The Boys features multiple faces from the latter, confirming a crossover between the two live-action programs. Gen V's Maddie Phillips (who plays Cate Dunlap) and Asa Germann (who plays Sam Riordan) will appear in the new episodes.

The Boys cast includes Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Colby Minifie as Ashley Bennett and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. New faces joining season 4 are Susan Heyward as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry as Firecracker. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Negan in The Walking Dead and John Winchester in Supernatural, will play CIA analyst Joe Kessler.

The Boys season 4 will premiere its first three episodes on June 13 to Prime Video, with a new episode dropping each week until its finale hits the streamer on July 18.