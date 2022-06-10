'The Boys' Renewed for Season 4, Because Who Doesn't Want More Exploding Genitalia

The Boys has been renewed for season 4. That's it, that's the news.

Prime Video's gloriously gory superhero series just kicked off season 3 last week, and apparently was enough of a success for Amazon to greenlight a fourth season.

As if it was ever in doubt, Amazon gave the thumbs-up after the audience for the latest season's debut grew 243% over season 1, although Prime Video doesn't reveal actual audience figures, so who knows how many viewers that is in real terms.

Also, does that mean there's a bunch of people who started watching it halfway through? Who does that?

Based on a comic by writer Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson, The Boys is a very adult satire of Marvel and DC-style superheroes who are secretly corrupt and controlled by corporate bad guys. The show "rails against money-grabbing, virtue-signaling superhero culture, without sacrificing batshit entertainment," writes CNET's Jennifer Bisset in a review of The Boys season 3. "The sardonic humor, pop rock soundtrack and handful of sincere characters undercut the relentless stream of lurid superhero activities. Three seasons in, The Boys is an even more finely tuned package than ever."

Amazon released the first three episodes of season 3 on Friday, June 3, with new episodes available each Friday up to the season finale on July 8. If you're just starting to watch the show now, here's every gory detail (literally) from season 1 and 2, you weirdo.

"We're thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys' fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we're living in," said showrunner Eric Kripke in a press release. "Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success."