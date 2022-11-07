Rocket Plummets to Earth Twitter-Musk Updates Netflix's Cheaper Plan Downsides Black Friday Ad Scans Best Laptops Why I Switched to iPhone Hisense U8H Google TV Review Nest Thermostats, Compared
Culture Entertainment

'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Will Include 'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss

Logan's Dafne Keen and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae also star in the Disney Plus show.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae listen as Leslye Headland directs on the set of Star Wars series The Acolyte.
Leslye Headland directs Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae in Star Wars series The Acolyte.
Christian Black/Lucasfilm

Upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte had its cast revealed on Monday, along with the first behind the scenes image. We still don't know the show's Disney Plus release date, but Lucasfilm noted that production has kicked off in the UK.

Joining Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give is the previously reported Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game, along with Manny Jacinto from Nine Perfect Strangers, Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials and Logan, Jodie Turner-Smith from Queen & Slim, Rebecca Henderson from Inventing Anna, Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll, Dean-Charles Chapman from 1917 and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix.

Headshots for nine members of Star Wars The Acolyte's cast

You may recognize the cast of The Acolyte from beloved TV shows and movies.

 Lucasfilm

The show will be a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era (around 80 years before the events of original Star Wars movie A New Hope). It follows a former Padawan as she reunites with her Jedi Master -- this pair will likely be played by Stenberg and Lee, based on the photo -- to investigate some crimes, but they encounter more sinister forces than they expected (maybe the Sith?).

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will be the showrunner and executive producer, and direct the pilot episode. Also acting as executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are the series' producers.

Star Wars series Andor is currently airing on Disney Plus, with finale coming later this month.

