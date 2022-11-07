'Star Wars: The Acolyte' Will Include 'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss

Upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte had its cast revealed on Monday, along with the first behind the scenes image. We still don't know the show's Disney Plus release date, but Lucasfilm noted that production has kicked off in the UK.

Joining Amandla Stenberg from The Hate U Give is the previously reported Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game, along with Manny Jacinto from Nine Perfect Strangers, Dafne Keen from His Dark Materials and Logan, Jodie Turner-Smith from Queen & Slim, Rebecca Henderson from Inventing Anna, Charlie Barnett from Russian Doll, Dean-Charles Chapman from 1917 and Carrie-Anne Moss from The Matrix.

Lucasfilm

The show will be a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era (around 80 years before the events of original Star Wars movie A New Hope). It follows a former Padawan as she reunites with her Jedi Master -- this pair will likely be played by Stenberg and Lee, based on the photo -- to investigate some crimes, but they encounter more sinister forces than they expected (maybe the Sith?).

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland will be the showrunner and executive producer, and direct the pilot episode. Also acting as executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef. Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson are the series' producers.

Star Wars series Andor is currently airing on Disney Plus, with finale coming later this month.

