Texas Open 2024: How to Watch and Stream All the PGA Tour Golf From Anywhere

Eleven of the top 30 golfers are set to battle it out at TPC San Antonio this weekend.

Kevin Lynch Contributor
Kevin Lynch is a London-born, Dublin-based writer and journalist.
Kevin Lynch
Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and Adam Scott headline an impressive field that's set to take on the TPC San Antonio this weekend at the Valero Texas Open.

The final event of the PGA Tour ahead of the all-important Masters, the event provides a last chance for players to earn a spot at the Augusta National.

Last year's event saw Corey Conners win the tournament for a second time, ending a four-year winless run for the Canadian star. 

Keep reading to find out the best live TV streaming services to use to watch each day of the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

Corey Conners swinging a driver club with spectators out of focus in the background watching on.

Canada's Corey Conners won the Valero Texas Open last year. 

 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What is the US TV schedule for the Texas Open 2024?

Linear TV coverage of the Texas Open in the US is on Golf Channel and NBC.

That means you'll also be able to livestream both networks' feeds via NBC's online service Peacock.

For more comprehensive coverage, streaming service ESPN Plus offers extended PGA Tour Live access, offering marquee groups, featured groups, featured holes and the main action feeds.

Here's the full TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday and Friday

  • Golf Channel, Peacock: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • ESPN Plus: 8:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 

  • Golf Channel, Peacock: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • NBC, Peacock: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ESPN Plus: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday

  • Golf Channel, Peacock: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • NBC, Peacock: 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • ESPN Plus: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to watch the the Texas Open 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the tournament. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. 

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Livestream the Texas Open 2024 in the US

Linear TV coverage in the US is on The Golf Channel and NBC, while streaming service Peacock also boasts the same coverage of the entire tournament. 

For more comprehensive coverage, PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place Thursday through to Sunday on ESPN Plus, offering main action feeds, marquee groups, featured groups and featured hole coverage.

ESPN Plus

Watch comprehensive Houston Open 2024 coverage in the US from $11 per month

ESPN's standalone streaming service costs $11 a month or $110 for an annual subscription. Read our ESPN Plus review.

Carries coverage of all four days for $6 a month

Peacock offers two Premium plans. The ad-supported Premium plan costs $6 a month, and the ad-free Premium plan costs $12 a month. You can use either Premium plan to watch the tournament.

Read our Peacock review.

Four of the major live TV streaming services offer Golf Channel. 
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV

Carries Golf Channel for $77 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $77 a month and includes Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

YouTube TV

Carries Golf Channel for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes Golf Channel. 

Read our YouTube TV review.

Fubo

Carries Golf Channel for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get.

Read our Fubo review.

DirecTV Stream

Carries Golf Channel for $85 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $85-a-month package includes Golf Channel. 

Read our DirecTV Stream review.

Livestream the Texas Open 2024 in the UK

Golf fans in the UK can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. The tournament will be broadcast across its Sky Sports Golf and Main Events channels, with further coverage on its Red Button service. 

Now

Watch the Texas Open 2024 in the UK for £35

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the Texas Open 2024 on Sky Sports Golf, with extensive coverage of each day's play. Subscribers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12 (perhaps just for the final round), or sign up to a monthly plan from £35 a month to watch all four days of the tournament.

Livestream the Texas Open 2024 in Australia

The Texas Open 2024 can be watched Down Under on Fox Sports via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up for the streaming service Kayo Sports. 

Kayo Sports

Watch the Texas Open 2024 in Australia for AU$25

A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices.

The service gives you access to a wide range of sports, including F1, NRL, NFL, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. 

Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial.

Stream the Texas Open 2024 in Canada

Live coverage of the 2024 Texas Open will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord-cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus. Coverage of the third round starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, while Sunday final round broadcast starts at 2:30 p.m. ET.

TSN Plus

Watch the Houston Open 2024 for CA$20 a month

TSN Plus boasts exclusive coverage of NFL games, F1, Nascar and Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

Quick tips for streaming the Texas Open 2024 using a VPN 

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the tournament after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

