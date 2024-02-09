Streaming Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film on Disney Plus: Everything We Know

Grab your friendship bracelets, Swifties. Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film will exclusively stream on Disney Plus beginning on March 15. As Swift sings in the opening song of the tour, Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince, it's been a long time coming. Disney CEO Bob Iger made the announcement Wednesday during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

The Disney Plus edition of the concert promises some songs not in the previous releases, including Swift's performance of Cardigan and four additional acoustic numbers. It'll be known as The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). Fans are familiar with the (Taylor's Version) designation, as it's included at the end of all her rerecorded songs, typically indicating her ownership over the recordings.

An earlier edition of the flick arrived in theaters in October, and then the movie landed on platforms such as Prime Video as an on-demand rental late last year. It's the highest-grossing concert film of all time, Variety reported.

Disney also announced that Moana 2, the sequel to the 2016 film, will be released in theaters in November.

Disney didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment about the exact release time and the flick's international availability.

This has been an action-packed week for Swift, who won two Grammy awards Sunday -- including album of the year -- and announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, during the show. The album of the year award was her fourth win in that category, setting a record. She's also expected to be at the Super Bowl this coming Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and boyfriend Travis Kelce take on the San Francisco 49ers.

What's included in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film

The Eras Tour concert film is a roughly three-hour-long recorded version of Swift's hit stadium tour. The version that's coming to Disney Plus will feature Swift's performance of Cardigan, which was previously cut from the theatrical release of the movie.

Disney Plus' version of the flick will also feature four additional acoustic songs, although it's not clear yet what those songs might be. Swift recorded six acoustic songs during filming in August, and the performances of Our Song and You're on Your Own, Kid made both the theatrical and on-demand rental versions of the film. That means acoustic performances of I Can See You, Maroon, You Are in Love, and Death by a Thousand Cuts could be featured in the newest version of the film.

Songs excluded from the Disney Plus cut of the movie include Long Live, The Archer, Wildest Dreams, and No Body, No Crime.

How to stream the film

The movie is set to hit Disney Plus on March 15. Note that Disney Plus will be the exclusive streaming home of the concert film, so if you want to catch the flick in all its glory, you'll need to be a subscriber to either Disney Plus or one of Disney's bundled packages.

The company revealed more big news on Wednesday when it announced it's officially cracking down on account sharing this summer. In a move similar to Netflix, the company said that not only would password sharing be prohibited, but if subscribers want to add members outside their household to their plan, they can do so for a fee.

Correction, Feb. 9: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of Taylor Swift's studio albums. The Tortured Poets Department, set for release in April, will be her 11th studio album.