Taylor Swift Exclusive Eras Tour Clip Drops a Day Early on Apple's App Store

Ahead of the streaming debut of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie on Disney Plus, Apple is giving fans an exclusive preview. Starting Wednesday, Swifties can head to Apple's App Store to watch a never-before-seen performance of the hit song Cardigan, off the Grammy-winning album Folklore. You can find the clip under the Today tab in the App Store.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will be available to stream on Disney Plus starting March 14 at 6 p.m. PT. The highly anticipated release is a way to relive the record-breaking tour, which became the highest-grossing music tour in history, right from home. The movie initially came out in theaters, where it also became the highest-grossing concert film of all time. An extended version then became available to rent on demand, and includes previously cut songs Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.

The version debuting on Disney Plus includes bonus content that wasn't shown in the theatrical or rental releases, including Swift's performance of Cardigan and four more acoustic songs.

Swift has collaborated with both Apple and Disney in the past, releasing Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney Plus in 2020, and The 1989 World Tour Live on Apple Music in 2015.

