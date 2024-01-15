X
Steelers vs. Bills Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

Want to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play the Buffalo Bills? Here's everything you need to stream Monday's 4:30 p.m. ET playoff game on CBS.

The Pittsburgh Steelers took down a resting Baltimore Ravens team last week, got some much needed help on Week 18's Sunday game with the Jaguars' loss to the Titans, and enter the playoffs this weekend as the AFC's seventh and final seed. On Sunday, they head to Buffalo to take on a streaking Bills team that also locked up a playoff spot with the Jacksonville loss, but then took down the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football to earn their fifth straight win, the AFC East division crown and the AFC's second overall seed. 

After weather bumped the game from Sunday, kickoff for Monday's Wild Card playoff game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on CBS.  

Keep reading to see your options for watching the Steelers versus the Bills on Paramount Plus and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers, clutching the ball with his right hand, preparing to throw.

With T.J. Watt ruled out for this Wild Card clash, Mason Rudolph is set to remain as starting QB for the Steelers.

 Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Steelers vs. Bills game today: When and where?

This Wild Card matchup sees the Bills host the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Bills.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills in the US

Sunday's Steelers-Bills game is on CBS nationally. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Paramount Plus Essentials: $6

Cheap alternative to get CBS

Those looking for CBS' Sunday games will be able to stream them on Paramount Plus with its $6 per month Essentials tier. You can check for yourself if your area has live CBS streaming here.

Read our Paramount Plus review.

See at Paramount Plus

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

YouTube TV

Carries CBS for $73 a month

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on YouTube TV's welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

See at YouTube TV
Fubo

Fubo

Carries CBS for $75 a month

Fubo costs $75 a month and includes CBS in most markets. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our Fubo review.

See at Fubo
Hulu Plus Live TV

Carries CBS for $77 a month

Hulu Plus Live TV costs $77 a month and includes CBS in most markets. On its live news page, you can enter your ZIP code under the "Can I watch local news in my area?" question at the bottom of the page to see which local channels you get. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

See at Hulu Plus Live TV
DirecTV Stream

Carries CBS for $80 a month

DirecTV Stream's basic $80-a-month Entertainment package includes CBS in most markets. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

See at DirecTV Stream

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.