Steelers vs. Bills Livestream: How to Watch NFL Wild Card Game Online Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers took down a resting Baltimore Ravens team last week, got some much needed help on Week 18's Sunday game with the Jaguars' loss to the Titans, and enter the playoffs this weekend as the AFC's seventh and final seed. On Sunday, they head to Buffalo to take on a streaking Bills team that also locked up a playoff spot with the Jacksonville loss, but then took down the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football to earn their fifth straight win, the AFC East division crown and the AFC's second overall seed.

After weather bumped the game from Sunday, kickoff for Monday's Wild Card playoff game is called for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on CBS.

Keep reading to see your options for watching the Steelers versus the Bills on Paramount Plus and live TV streaming services, and check out our full guide to streaming the NFL in 2023 for more viewing options.

With T.J. Watt ruled out for this Wild Card clash, Mason Rudolph is set to remain as starting QB for the Steelers. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Steelers vs. Bills game today: When and where?

This Wild Card matchup sees the Bills host the Steelers at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game will take place at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, home of the Bills.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills in the US

Sunday's Steelers-Bills game is on CBS nationally. The good news for football fans is that CBS is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The least expensive option is Paramount Plus.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local CBS stations as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost far more than Paramount Plus, but they also carry many live channels, including football broadcasting channels like Fox and ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

All the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

An over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for CBS. The best part about antennas is that there are no streaming or monthly fees required, though you will need to make sure you have good reception.