'Spy x Family' Season 2: Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

With every member of the fake Forger family keeping secrets, Spy x Family is full of intense and hilarious scenes. In this new season, fans will get to see lots of Yor -- aka Thorn Princess -- in action when she takes on an undercover assignment to protect the surviving heirs of a crime family.

The drama unfolds during a cruise where Yor is on duty, and Loid and Anya happen to be because they won a raffle. Relentless assassins, bomb threats and a genuine desire for family time make things complicated for the Forgers, especially when none of them know what the others are really up to on this trip. Though Loid and Anya are in vacation mode, it doesn't mean Loid's Operation Strix is on hold either.

Here's when and where to watch the newest season of the anime series, and why a VPN may be useful.

Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha/Crunchyroll

When to watch Spy x Family season 2

While season 1 of the show focused primarily on Anya's entry into Eden Academy and Loid working to get close to the politician Donovan Desmond, the new storyline sees the spy family make efforts to become closer. Spy x Family season 2 premieres on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) on Crunchyroll. You must have a premium subscription to watch the new season.

Episodes will be available to stream in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and the CIS. Dubbed versions will debut at a later date. If you're looking to catch up, season 1 is available on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll Crunchyroll Carries Spy x Family season 2 Crunchyroll is home to thousands of anime titles, including simulcasts, on-demand releases and originals. You can sign up for a free account to stream ad-supported content on the service. Just note that not all titles are available with the free version, and there is a wait for new releases. However, anime fans who want immediate access to new episodes should opt for Crunchyroll's basic $8 ad-free premium subscription. There's a free 14-day trial for new subscribers. $8 at Crunchyroll

How to watch Spy x Family from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Crunchyroll while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the anime series from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.



A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.



You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Spy x Family season 2 is streaming on Crunchyroll. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to watch the anime series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Crunchyroll to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.