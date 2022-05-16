Music-streaming app Spotify is testing a new feature that would allow artists to promote their NFTs on their artist profile page, Spotify said Monday. Only select Android users in the US will have access to the new feature while it's being tested.

"Spotify is running a test in which it will help a small group of artists promote their existing third-party NFT offerings via their artist profiles," a Spotify spokesperson told CNET.

Spotify chose a few artists to test this new feature. Listeners in the test group can preview some of the artist's NFTs on the artist's profile page and will be linked to to an external NFT marketplace if they want to learn about or buy an NFT. Spotify isn't applying any fees as part of the test.

Spotify said the test is part of its efforts to deepen connections between artists and fans. The test is also a response to requests from the company's industry partners.

Other digital companies are experimenting with NFTs, too. Instagram recently began testing a feature that let some US creators share NFTs on the platform, while Twitter started letting Twitter Blue subscribers use NFTs as their profile pictures in January.