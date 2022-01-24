How to turn your NFT into a verified profile picture on Twitter

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

The explosion of NFTs over the last year has led many companies to integrate nonfungible tokens into their ecosystem -- and Twitter is the most recent. The social media company recently announced that you now can showcase an NFT that you own as your profile picture on Twitter -- as long as you have Twitter Blue.

Last year, Twitter released a paid-subscription service, known as Twitter Blue, which gives people access to premium and unreleased features: You can edit published tweets, read ad-free news, upload longer videos and more. One of its latest experimental features, known as NFT Profile Pictures, allows iOS users to connect their crypto wallet and choose an NFT to upload as their profile pic.

Here's everything you need to know to add an NFT as your avatar on Twitter.

How to add an NFT as a profile picture on Twitter

To start, you'll need to be a Twitter Blue paid subscriber, which costs $3 a month in the United States. You can access the feature from Twitter's side menu to sign up. The service is also available in Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Once you're signed up for Twitter Blue, you must access Twitter on an iPhone ( ), as the NFT feature is currently only available on iOS. The company said NFT profile pictures will roll out to Android and the web at a later time.

In the Twitter app, go to your profile (which you can access from the side menu), and you should get a notification about setting your profile picture to an NFT. To get the notification you can go to a profile of someone who already uses an NFT in this way. Now, do the following:

Tap on Choose NFT and then on Connect my wallet. Choose the wallet that contains your NFTs, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet and Rainbow (if your wallet isn't available, you can't upload your NFT). You'll be redirected to your wallet and asked to connect your wallet to Twitter. Once the connection is made, you should see your gallery of NFTs. Choose an NFT and then resize it as needed. Tap on Done to add the NFT as your profile picture.

Your profile picture will now be in a hexagonal shape, indicating to others that it is a verified NFT that you own.

View other people's NFTs on Twitter

If you see someone else with an NFT as their profile picture in the hexagonal shape, you can tap on their profile picture and then on View NFT details to check out more information about their NFT. You'll be able to see the following:

Verification from OpenSea or any other NFT marketplace.

NFT creator.

Current NFT owner.

NFT collection, along with a summary.



NFT properties, such as rare traits.

NFT details like contract address, blockchain, token ID and token standard.

At the bottom of the NFT page, you'll see more information, such as an explanation of what an NFT is. You can also tap on any links to view the NFT in the marketplace.