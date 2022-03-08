Spotify Is Down for May, But Company Looking Into It

Angela Lang/CNET

If you failed to play your favorite Spotify playlist Tuesday, you're not alone. The giant music streaming service acknowledged it was experiencing an outage Tuesday via a Twitter post and said it was investigating the incident.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify tweeted. "Thanks for your reports!" Downdetector, a service that monitors online outages, showed more than 160,000 users experiencing issues with their Spotify accounts Tuesday afternoon.

Outages are nothing new in the online world and services often go offline or experience slowdowns. Spotify most recently acknowledged another outage at the end of February.

Spotify didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

More to come.