AWS outage causes problems at multiple sites

Getty

Amazon Web Services said it has resolved an issue that again took down sites and services across the internet. On Wednesday, the status page for AWS showed "connectivity issues" in some of its western US regions. The outage appeared to cause problems at multiple sites, including DoorDash, Twitch, Hulu and PlayStation Network, according to reports on Down Detector.

"We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region," read an update on the AWS status page posted at 8:10 a.m. PT. "Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally."

Amazon followed up in a later update, saying the issues were triggered when "engineering incorrectly moved more traffic than expected to parts of the AWS Backbone that affected connectivity to a subset of Internet destinations."

Amazon Web Services, or AWS, stores and serves up much of the internet. The reported issues on Wednesday come after an hourslong AWS outage last week affected sites including Google, Slack, Disney Plus and McDonald's. That outage also appeared to impact Amazon's internal systems around the country, leaving some warehouses at a standstill.

Twitch, the streaming service owned by Amazon, on Wednesday confirmed that several issues affecting its services, saying in a tweet that it was working to fix them. About an hour later, Twitch said the problems had been resolved.