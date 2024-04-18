'Saw X' Streaming on Starz: Release Date and Time

The 10th Saw movie unleashed more gory traps on theatergoers in September, and soon, "Jigsaw's most personal game" will reach the Starz streaming service.

Saw X takes place after the events of Saw (2004) and before Saw II (2005), when Tobin Bell's John Kramer, desperately searching for a cure for his cancer, uncovers a scam to defraud the most vulnerable, according to a synopsis. Gruesome traps inevitably follow as the Jigsaw Killer deals with the con artists as he does best.

Shawnee Smith also reprises her role as Amanda in the 10th entry, which ranks the highest out of the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Here's when you can stream the newest Saw film on the Starz app, and how a VPN could potentially come in handy. The next Saw movie, Saw XI, has been pushed back a year to September 2025, but you can watch this in the meantime.

When you can watch Saw X on Starz

Want to play a game? Viewers in the US can access Saw X on Starz on April 19 at 12:01 a.m. ET/April 18 at 9:01 p.m. PT.

For $10 a month, the ad-free streaming service gives you access to original series like Outlander, P-Valley and Party Down. Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is hitting the platform next month, and you can watch other Lionsgate films, like John Wick: Chapter 4 and Expend4bles now.

How to watch Saw X from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Starz while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and met our security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming If you're looking for a secure and dependable VPN, our Editors' Choice is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on multiple devices, and provides stable streams. It's $13 a month, or you can opt for a deal that gives you 15 months for $6.67 per month if you pay the total amount up front. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read our review of ExpressVPN. See at Expressvpn

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Saw X will be streaming on Starz. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN, using your selected region. If you want to stream Saw X on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Starz to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.