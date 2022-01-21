Save 85% on a lifetime of access to Microsoft's Excel, Word, PowerPoint and more for Windows

Microsoft

Microsoft Office is the long-relied upon one-stop shop for everyone from pupils to professionals. With the Professional Plus edition, you'll get the standard software for day-to-day computing needs, along with a host of other tools to handle data, documents, presentations and more at a professional level. Forget the subscription and now through Jan. 23.

You don't have to be a pro to create like one. Even if you're using Office for personal or educational use, the programs provided in this bundle are user-friendly. Your purchase includes full versions of the programs with no monthly or annual fees. With so many more people than ever before working from home, it's the ideal suite for the remote world we live in.

Mac user? No problem. You can grab a lifetime license to Microsoft Office for Mac here.