Roku to release 23 more Quibi shows on Aug. 13

Screenshot by CNET/Roku

Roku plans to stream 23 new shows from Quibi's library exclusively on the Roku Channel. The Quibi shows -- now called Roku Originals -- will stream for free with ads starting Aug. 13 in the US, Canada and the UK. The new shows will join shows like Dummy (starring Anna Kendrick), Reno 911!, Flipped and more.

Here's a list of the upcoming shows:

&Music

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Benedict Men

Elba vs. Block

Eye Candy

Fierce Queens

Floored

Gone Mental with Lior

Mapleworth Murders

Memory Hole

Nice One!

Nikki Fre$h

Run This City

The Sauce

The Stranger

Sex Next Door

Singled Out

Skrrt with Offset

Squeaky Clean

Survive

Thanks a Million (season two)

What Happens in Hollywood

Wireless

"While it's only been a few months since the launch of Roku Originals, the response has been overwhelming," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Alternative Programming Roku said in a release Monday. "We're excited to keep the drumbeat of premium series, featuring Hollywood's top talent, available only on the Roku Channel with this next slate of original programming."

Quibi didn't quite catch on with viewers and fizzled during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. The Roku Channel gave Quibi's content a second chance by making it free, binge-able and presented to a wider audience.