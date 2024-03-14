Red Bull Kumite 2024: How to Stream the 'Street Fighter 6' Tournament

Before Mortal Kombat, there was Street Fighter, Capcom's video game series that helped usher in a new era of fighting games. Now a cult favorite, Street Fighter has come a long way from its 8-bit origins to becoming a worldwide tournament event. This year's Red Bull Kumite battle goes down in Brooklyn, New York.

A new Street Fighter 6 champion will be crowned from a pool of 16 players that includes last year's victor, Adel "Big Bird" Anouche. Knockout rounds begin on Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. ET and last until 11:30 p.m. The final tournament matches kick off on Sunday, March 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Look out for the opening ceremony at 1 p.m. to see how players will be set up in the bracket -- this is part of the main event and will not be seeded.

You can watch Red Bull Kumite live from anywhere by streaming it on Red Bull Gaming's Twitch or YouTube channel. Eight players will be featured during Saturday's seeded Play-In event, with the winner moving on to Sunday's big face-off as the 16th addition. Tune in to see players from around the globe, such as Japan's Gachikun, Menard from the Dominican Republic, France's Valmaster, Oil King of Taiwan and Punk from the US.

Red Bull Gaming/Capcom

