Apple Arcade's Not Fooling Around With These Upcoming Games for April

Apple Arcade, a CNET Editor's Choice Award pick, will add three new games to its growing library in April. The service has familiar and classic games, as well as exclusive titles you can play for $7 a month (£7, AU$10). You can find many of these games in the App Store, but they have paywalls and ads that might hinder your gaming experience. You can play each game without paywalls and ads by using an Apple Arcade subscription.

Apple Arcade added Crayola Adventures and Bloons TD Battles 2 Plus in March, and these are the games the service says are coming on April 4.

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Developer: Sega

Apple

The latest installment in this tile-matching puzzle series will be exclusive to Apple Arcade. This game features an original story with more than 24 playable characters from across the series. You can challenge up to four players worldwide in matches, or you can play Endless Mode to climb to the top of the leaderboards.

Super Monsters Ate My Condo Plus

Developer: PikPok

Apple

In this wacky, BAFTA-nominated puzzle game, your goal is to feed condo units to four different kaiju -- named Lady Ferocious, Reginald Starfire, Mr. Shigoto and Boat Head who, you might have guessed, has a boat on his head. The kaiju and condos are color-coordinated, and you've got to feed the right condos to the corresponding monster. If you feed too many condos to the wrong kaiju, it's game over, and we can't allow these tacky condos to stand. Did you see the weird gray vinyl floors in that one? Hideous.

Sago Mini Trips Plus

Developer: Sago Mini

Apple

According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, gaming in small intervals could benefit a child's developing brain. And this collection of interactive games could spark creativity and build early literacy skills in young gamers. You can travel and explore far-off lands, like desert islands and the big city, and go on fun adventures. This title includes Sago Mini Road Trip, Boats, Planes and Trains.

You can access these titles in Apple Arcade on April 4, but there are plenty of other games to play in the service now for $7 a month or $50 annually. You can also try Apple Arcade for free for one month with your first sign-up, or you can get a three-month free trial when you buy a new Apple device. To access Apple Arcade, open the App Store on your iOS or iPadOS device and tap the joystick in the menu bar.