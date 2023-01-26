Facebook to Lift Trump Suspension Tesla Breaks Sales Record Razer Edge Game Handheld MoviePass Beta 'Succession' Season 4 Trailer 'Poker Face' Review This Robot Can Liquify Mental Health Exercises
Record Scratch: Spotify Recovering After Outage

Spotify tweeted around 12:40 p.m. PT Thursday that the situation is "much better"

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Spotify streaming music app
The streaming service has about 456 million users.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Music streaming service Spotify said that its service is back up after experiencing a significant crash earlier Thursday. Spotify noted online that both the Spotify website and apps had outages and that it was still investigating the cause.

"Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify tweeted around 12:37 p.m. PT Thursday.

According to Down Detector, people began reporting problems around 10 a.m. PT Thursday. The outage peaked around 11 a.m. PT. Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spotify has about 456 million users  worldwide, including about 195 million paid subscribers.

