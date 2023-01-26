Record Scratch: Spotify Recovering After Outage

Music streaming service Spotify said that its service is back up after experiencing a significant crash earlier Thursday. Spotify noted online that both the Spotify website and apps had outages and that it was still investigating the cause.

"Everything's looking much better now!" Spotify tweeted around 12:37 p.m. PT Thursday.

Everything’s looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help. — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

According to Down Detector, people began reporting problems around 10 a.m. PT Thursday. The outage peaked around 11 a.m. PT. Spotify didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spotify has about 456 million users worldwide, including about 195 million paid subscribers.

For more, check out Spotify settings to change for better listening and Spotify's new Playlist in a Bottle feature.