Spotify's New Feature 'Playlist in a Bottle' Lets You Create a Time Capsule of Music

Spotify has good news for nostalgic music lovers. The music streaming service is rolling out a new in-app experience that lets you freeze your favorite music moments in time and then listen to them one year later, the company said Wednesday.

The new feature, called Playlist in a Bottle, prompts you to answer a series of song-inspired prompts like "a song you're going to kiss someone to this year" or "a song you need to hear live in 2023" and then stores your selection in a digital time capsule that's sealed off until 2024. When the time comes, Spotify users will be able to share their time capsules on social media using a personalized card and the hashtag #PlaylistInABottle.

You'll be able to open your digital music time capsule once January 2024 rolls around, but no earlier. In order to add the feature to your mobile device, make sure you have the latest version of Spotify installed. You'll find the time capsule option at spotify.com/playlistinabottle, which'll let you choose from different digital time capsule designs, including a bottle, a jeans pocket, a gumball machine, a lunch box or a teddy bear. Spotify says the experience "captures who you are musically right now and then lets you revisit your 2023 musical self one year later."

When the calendar turns to January 2024, your time capsule will be revealed to you so you can revisit your favorite tunes of this year, plus share them with friends. The Playlist in a Bottle feature is available to both free and premium Spotify users, and on iOS and Android devices.