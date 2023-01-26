Facebook to Lift Trump Suspension Tesla Breaks Sales Record Razer Edge Game Handheld MoviePass Beta 'Succession' Season 4 Trailer 'Poker Face' Review This Robot Can Liquify Mental Health Exercises
Record Scratch: Spotify Is Down Right Now

"Something's not quite right," the service wrote on Twitter.

Zachary McAuliffe
Spotify streaming music app
The streaming service has about 456 million users.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Music streaming service Spotify is currently down, the service said Thursday. Spotify said online that both the Spotify website and mobile app were down, and it was working to resolve the issues.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify wrote on Twitter. 

It's not clear when service will be restored at this time.

According to Down Detector, Spotify was down for about 43,000 people around 2 p.m. ET, but that number has since fallen to about 4,000 people around 3:15 p.m. ET.

Many users took to Twitter to discuss the outage.

Spotify has about 456 million users and about 195 million paid subscribers.

