Record Scratch: Spotify Is Down Right Now

Music streaming service Spotify is currently down, the service said Thursday. Spotify said online that both the Spotify website and mobile app were down, and it was working to resolve the issues.

"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify wrote on Twitter.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) January 26, 2023

It's not clear when service will be restored at this time.

According to Down Detector, Spotify was down for about 43,000 people around 2 p.m. ET, but that number has since fallen to about 4,000 people around 3:15 p.m. ET.

Many users took to Twitter to discuss the outage.

SPOTIFY IS DOWN AM I SUPPOSED TO SIT IN SILENCE WITH MY THOUGHTS pic.twitter.com/YbuQSbu4Mw — Rishav Kant (@RishavKant9) January 26, 2023

Me calling @Spotify just in case that haven’t heard that their app is down pic.twitter.com/9LwSJyDoCu — Pragati Rana (@PragatiRana15) January 26, 2023

Me showing up to Spotify HQ to help fix the issue so I can listen to the same 5 songs pic.twitter.com/FGfUBDd62V — warez (@iggnazty) January 26, 2023

Spotify has about 456 million users and about 195 million paid subscribers.

