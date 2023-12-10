Rams vs. Ravens Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 14 Online Today

The Rams won again last Sunday, boosting their win streak to three as they continue to fight for a playoff spot. In Week 14, the Rams will head to Baltimore to take on the 9-3 Ravens. Baltimore enters this week as the top team in the AFC North following a Week 13 bye.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox. We'll show you how you can watch, even if the game isn't available on your local Fox channel.

According to 506 Sports, the game will be shown on TV in the Los Angeles and Baltimore areas on live TV streaming services, but there may be cases where you're blocked because of an internet location glitch or if you've elected to have an added layer of privacy for streaming.

There is an option that doesn't require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket or NFL Plus, or searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a virtual private network, or VPN.

Here's how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.

The Baltimore Ravens could be without Lamar Jackson on Sunday because of illness. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Rams vs. Ravens: When and where?



Week 14 of the NFL season sees the Ravens host the Rams at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) Sunday. The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, home of the Ravens.

How to watch the Rams vs. Ravens game from anywhere using a VPN

If you're unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly applied blackout restrictions, you may need a different way to watch. That's where a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's a great idea for when you're traveling and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and log-ins while connected to a Wi-Fi network.

With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. If your internet provider or mobile carrier has assigned an IP address that incorrectly places you in a blackout zone, a VPN can solve for that by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs -- like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN -- make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US and Canada, as long as you've got a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it suspects of circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Rams vs. Ravens game in the US

This week's Rams-Ravens game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN set to an area carrying the game (see our tips below), you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries a local Fox affiliate broadcasting the game. The least expensive service is Sling TV Blue.

Sling/CNET Sling TV Blue: $45 (in some markets $40) Carries Fox in Los Angeles (KTTV) Sling TV's Blue plan includes NBC, Fox and the NFL Network, although it does not have CBS, ABC or ESPN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. NFL RedZone is also available for an extra $11 a month. To get ABC and ESPN, you'll need to switch to the similarly priced Orange plan (which drops Fox, NBC and the NFL Network) or go for the combined $60-a-month Orange and Blue bundle that includes channels from both packages. With the combined plan, the Sports Extra add-on (which has RedZone) is an extra $15 a month. One important caveat: In our experience, Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. See at Sling TV

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox stations as well, including YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels, including football-broadcasting channels such as ESPN. Check out our live TV streaming services guide for details.

If you live in an area where the game is being broadcast, an over-the-air antenna connected to your TV provides another option for Fox. The best part about antennas is that they're fee-free, although you will need to make sure you have good reception.

Quick tips for streaming Rams vs. Ravens using a VPN