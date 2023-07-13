X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
Our Prime Day Live BlogImagining a Future Without CarsSleep Banking: Everything to KnowHonor's New Foldable PhoneCompare Current Mortgage RatesBest Amazon Prime Day DealsOur Prime Day Live BlogPrime Day Offers Under $25

Rakuten Viber's ad-free premium chat service launches in the US

The chat app's $2-per-month Viber Plus service includes perks like voice message transcription and special stickers.

michaelsorrentino.jpg
michaelsorrentino.jpg
Mike Sorrentino Senior Editor
Mike Sorrentino is a Senior Editor for Mobile, covering phones, texting apps and smartwatches -- obsessing about how we can make the most of them. Mike also keeps an eye out on the movie and toy industry, and outside of work enjoys biking and pizza making.
Expertise Phones, texting apps, iOS, Android, smartwatches, fitness trackers, mobile accessories, gaming phones, budget phones, toys, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, DC, mobile accessibility, iMessage, WhatsApp, Signal, RCS
See full bio
Mike Sorrentino
Viber Plus graphic

Rakuten's Viber Plus service is now available in the US.

 Rakuten Viber

The Rakuten Viber chat app is bringing its $2-per-month premium subscription service to the US Thursday, which provides exclusive features and ad-free access to the chat app.

Viber Plus, which launched internationally in May, includes enhancements to the app like transcription of voice messages, access to paid stickers, the ability to change the Viber app icon and customer service access over live chat.

Viber Plus will also receive an Invisible Mode in August, which allows for checking messages privately without other contacts knowing you've read a text.

Signing up for Viber Plus is done from within the Rakuten Viber app, with the subscription being charged through either Apple's App Store or the Google Play Store.

Viber Plus joins Telegram in offering a premium tier, with the latter's premium service focusing on expanding the service's limits on file uploads and download speeds. Meanwhile, Viber rival WhatsApp recently launched the ability to move chat history from one phone to another without needing to use a third-party cloud backup service.

Services and Software Guides

VPN
Cybersecurity
Streaming Services
Web Hosting & Websites
Other Services & Software