Popular messaging app Telegram is rolling out a premium subscription tier. The new paid option will offer exclusive stickers, reactions and other features, such as faster downloads and larger uploads, according to a Monday post from the company.

Subscribers will also be able to follow up to 1,000 channels, create up to 20 chat folders with 200 chats in each, pin as many as 10 chats, and add a fourth account in the app.

More to come.