Premier League Soccer Livestream: How to Watch Sheffield United vs. West Ham From Anywhere

Top-five chasing West Ham travel to relegation-threatened Sheffield United in Sunday's first English Premier League fixture of the day at Bramall Lane.

The Hammers come into this clash very much the favorites, but will have to shake off a demoralising shock midweek exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Championship side Bristol City. David Moyes will also have to contend with a depleted forward line lacking the injured Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus, who is away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana. However, top goal scorer Jarrod Bowen is due to return from an ankle injury.

Currently rock bottom of the EPL, the Blades are eight points adrift of safety, but will be boosted by the return from injury of Auston Trusty, Anel Ahmedhodžić and George Baldock.

Jarrod Bowen is set to make a welcome return from injury for West Ham ahead of Sunday's game. Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Sheffield United vs. West Ham United: When and where?



Sheffield United host West Ham at Bramall Lane on Sunday, Jan 21. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. GMT local time. That's 9 a.m. ET or 6 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1 a.m. AEDT in Australia on Monday, Jan. 22.

How to watch the Sheffield United vs. West Ham game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Sheffield United vs. West Ham game in the US

Sunday's Sheffield United-West Ham match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 per month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network making it a great option for those wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 per month and includes over 40 channels, including other sports channels like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Livestream the Sheffield United vs. West Ham game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports (previously known as BT Sport). The Arsenal-Crystal Palace game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sport Ultimate channels.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch over 50 Premier League games live in the UK with TNT Sports Having been renamed from BT Sports, TNT Sports offers a sizable 52 matches exclusively live this season to viewers in the UK. You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Sheffield United vs. West Ham game in Canada

If you want to stream this match live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo Canada. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 per month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Sheffield United vs. West Ham United game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

