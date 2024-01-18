Egypt vs. Ghana Livestream: How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations Soccer From Anywhere

It's a battle of two of the Africa Cup of Nations' big guns on Thursday, as Egypt and Ghana go in search of their first wins at the tournament following below par-results in their opening Group B fixtures.

Egypt got off to a disappointing start after scraping a 2-2 draw against unfancied Mozambique on Sunday, while Ghana suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opener.

This game had been billed as a face-off between two of African football's most exciting attacking talents, in the form of Liverpool and Egypt legend Mohamed Salah and Ghana's Mohammed Kudus. However, the West Ham star is a major doubt for the Black Stars for this match, due to a hamstring injury that kept him out of his side's opening game.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the tournament live wherever you are in the world.

Egypt icon Mohamed Salah scored a late penalty to equalize against Mozambique, preventing a huge upset. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Egypt vs. Ghana: When and where?

Egypt take on Ghana in this AFCON 2023 Group B clash at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny on Thursday, Jan. 18. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. GMT local time and in the UK, making it a 3 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and a 7 a.m. AEDT kick-off on Friday, Jan. 19 in Australia.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch games -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, non-blackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream Egypt vs. Ghana game in the US

Matches from this year's tournament in the Ivory Coast will be shown exclusively live in the US via beIN Sports, which is available through most cable providers.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch AFCON fixtures with a live TV streaming service, with a number of major services offering beIN Sports.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live TV streaming services guide.

Livestream Egypt vs. Ghana in the UK

Rights to show this year's tournament in the UK are split between pay TV network Sky Sports and free-to-air broadcaster the BBC.

Sky Sports will be showing all 52 games live, while the BBC will be showing 10 select matches, including both semifinals and the final.

This clash between Egypt and Ghana is exclusive to Sky Sports and will be shown on its Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account and a Now Sports membership to stream the game.

Now Watch every AFCON game in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream Egypt vs. Ghana in Canada

If you want to stream games from the AFCON in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to beIN Sports. The service has exclusive rights for this year's tournament in the region and is available via most cable operators. If that's not an option, the network also offers its very own standalone streaming service beIN Sports Connect.

beIN Sports Connect Watch the Africa Cup of Nations from CA$15 per month Streaming service beIN Sports Connect is available for just CA$15 for a monthly pass or a yearly commitment of $100. The service has dedicated apps for smartphones and tablets, as well as smart TVs. See at beIN Sports

Livestream Egypt vs. Ghana in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this year's tournament on beIN Sports, which is showing every single AFCON game live in Australia.

Quick tips for streaming the Africa Cup of Nations using a VPN