'Power Book IV: Force' Season 2 Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Tommy Egan is back to business. Starz

Tommy Egan can't seem to stay out of trouble, and he's ready to take over the Chicago streets when Power Book IV: Force returns with its second season. And this time around, his hands are full.

Not only will he be out to avenge his sidekick Lilliana, he'll have to contend with various crime syndicates like the Flynns, the Serbians, CBI and Miguel Garcia, a hardcore drug boss we haven't met yet. Still, Power wouldn't be Power without the feds hatching plans to take Tommy down. But violent conflicts aren't the only thing happening for him.

Last season, he met his newfound blood family, and this installment puts him in a complicated position where he's forced to make hard choices. On the romantic front, Tommy has a new love interest in Miguel's sister, Mireya (played by Carmela Zumbado). The series features Joseph Sikora as Tommy, Isaac Keys as Diamond, Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn and Miriam A. Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks.

Here's when you can tune in to Power Book 4, season 2 on Starz. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

When does Power Book IV, season 2 premiere?

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, kicking off with the premiere on Friday, Sept. 1, at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz and Lionsgate Plus streaming apps. Viewers watching on the Starz cable channel can catch it at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) in the US and Canada. The remaining episodes will air weekly, with the season finale dropping on Nov. 10.

Watch Power Book IV: Force in Canada, the UK, Ireland

Lionsgate Lionsgate Plus Carries Power Book IV in the UK and Ireland Streaming service Lionsgate Plus has the rights to show Power Book IV: Force exclusively in the UK and Ireland. As in the US, the new season premiere is set to drop on the service on Friday, Sept. 1, with new episodes being added once per week. The Lionsgate Plus service is available as a standalone app for £6 a month. If you have a Prime Video account (£9/month), you may also purchase a Lionsgate Plus subscription as an add-on channel. See at Lionsgate Plus

How to watch Power Book IV from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Power on Starz while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming, too.

A VPN is the best way to encrypt your traffic to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling, find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are legal in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you can also opt for another provider from our best VPN list, such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation, and choose a country where Power Book IV is streaming on Starz. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you're connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream the TV series on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you're signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Starz to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.